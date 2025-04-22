San Franciscans reflect on Pope Francis' progressive legacy: 'A pope like no other'

Pope Francis leaves a legacy that stands out from his predecessors for his progressive stance on social justice, climate change and LGBTQ+ community.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before cardinals from around the world gather to elect a new pope, the Catholic Church will observe nine days of mourning and remembrance for Pope Francis - a religious leader whose papacy reshaped global conversations around faith, tolerance and inclusion.

Pope Francis' death certificate, released by the Vatican, said he died in his apartment at 7:35 a.m. from cerebral stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Elected in 2013, Pope Francis quickly earned a reputation for humility -- ditching the pomp of his predecessors for more casual everyday wear.

Argentinian-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio was the Catholic Church's the first ever from Latin America. He also was the first pope to take the name of St. Francis of Assisi, who serviced the poor and those cast out of society. In his papacy, Pope Francis championed those values by speaking out on social justice issues -- sparking both praise and criticism from those who believe the clergy's role should be to preserve, not modernize, the institution.

Shortly after becoming the Bishop of Rome, Francis made waves by embracing the LGBTQ+ community in his response to reporter questions about gay priests. He responded: "If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?"

Pope Francis - the first pontiff from the Americas in the history of the Roman Catholic Church - introduced a change of style and focus to the office.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, a Catholic himself, said he hopes the next pope continues the progress Francis made.

"For those of us who really care about this, especially those of us from the gay community, it really meant a lot to hear the pope say, 'who am I to judge?'" Dorsey said. "It's a really sad day, but, you know, my heart is full of optimism for what the church can be."

In San Francisco, a city named after St. Francis of Assisi, the pope's legacy carries special meaning.

Angela Alioto, a civil rights attorney and former president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors -- emphasized the significance of Francis' decision to take his papal name from the patron saint.

"He's the first pope in the history of all popes to dare-or to have the guts-to call himself Francis, after St. Francis of Assisi," Alioto said. "Because Saint Francis represents poverty, refugees, everything that this pope has lived up to."

However, not all Catholics embraced Pope Francis' direction. Alioto noted that high-ranking church leaders criticized him for pushing modernization in ways they felt strayed from traditional teachings.

"There were actual letters from bishops and archbishops and cardinals that were severely against him for these stances he was making," she said. "But all of those controversial things he did-not one of them is against the Gospels, not one."

Now, as the conclave prepares to select a new Bishop of Rome, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he hopes for a leader who can inspire spiritual renewal worldwide.

"It is quite a message of life and death and new life," Cordileone said. "Someone who has good vision, a good spiritual vision, to call us back to a vibrant spiritual life and embracing the fullness of the faith and sharing that love with others."

The decision on the next pope is also expected to reflect shifting demographics within the Catholic Church. While most popes have been Italian, Catholicism's future growth lies increasingly outside of Europe, with vibrant communities across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Still, before the church looks ahead, many are taking time to honor a pope who, for many, changed the course of history.

"But all those stances where he said, 'I'm not going to judge. I want everybody to have grace,' I think make him stand out as one of the most incredible," Alioto said. "It's pretty hard that he's passed away, because I don't know if we'll have another one like him."