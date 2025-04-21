San Francisco Catholics remember Pope Francis as 'great man - great for the people'

"It is a huge loss not just for Catholics but for people of goodwill and faith all over the world." Many in San Francisco joined the more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world as they mourned the death of the church's highest priest.

"It is a huge loss not just for Catholics but for people of goodwill and faith all over the world." Many in San Francisco joined the more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world as they mourned the death of the church's highest priest.

"It is a huge loss not just for Catholics but for people of goodwill and faith all over the world." Many in San Francisco joined the more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world as they mourned the death of the church's highest priest.

"It is a huge loss not just for Catholics but for people of goodwill and faith all over the world." Many in San Francisco joined the more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world as they mourned the death of the church's highest priest.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday was an emotional day for many who attended mass at San Francisco's Saint Mary's Cathedral to remember Pope Francis.

Many joined the more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world as they mourned the death of the church's highest priest.

RELATED: Pope Francis, everyman leader of the Roman Catholic Church, dies at 88

"He was a great man-great for the people, and I didn't know. I'm sorry," said Edward Escalante, who attended the service at Saint Mary's Cathedral.

"To thank him, to offer him to the lord for what he has done. Makes me cry. He has been a good pope," said Teresita Jacobo, who also attended the service."It is very sad. I can't talk."

Pope Francis led the Catholic Church for 12 years. His last message, hours before his passing, was about peace on Easter Sunday. Local faith leaders are urging the church to carry that message forward.

"It is a huge loss not just for Catholics but for people of goodwill and faith all over the world. Yesterday he wrote a sermon that was delivered on Saint Peter's of joy and the message for immigrants, people who are homeless and suffering, he had a special place for them," said Donal Godfrey, Chaplain at the University of San Francisco.

RELATED: Electing a new pope: What happens next and what is a papal conclave?

"He was so very ill, and you could see it but I think what I admired and still admire is the fact that he continued on. He took his role as pope very seriously, as I take my role as a teacher very seriously. He kept going through illness and through age. I think it was remarkable," said Brother Victor Kenneth, Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep Teacher and Director of the Brothers' Community.

Pope Francis had been hospitalized for over five weeks, battling pneumonia shortly before his death.

"One day he is out in the square waving at folks from the pope mobile and the next day he isn't. So I think for all of us, that shows the sanctity of our lives and makes sure that each moment we have is lived fully and well," said Brother Kenneth.

The Catholic Church will be in mourning for nine days. After that time, cardinals will begin the process to select a new pope.