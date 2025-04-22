Al Gore takes aim at Pres. Trump during San Francisco Climate Week speech: 'We have got to rise up'

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore didn't hold back with his comments as he went after the Trump administration.

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore didn't hold back with his comments as he went after the Trump administration.

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore didn't hold back with his comments as he went after the Trump administration.

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore didn't hold back with his comments as he went after the Trump administration.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore didn't hold back with his comments Monday night as he went after the Trump administration.

Gore was the keynote speaker at a special Climate Week event at The Exploratorium in San Francisco.

"Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump, someone who seeks power at all costs to get more power!"

Gore came out swinging against President Donald Trump, who has continually said, "Drill baby, drill!" and his administration's push for the use of fossil fuels at the start of SF Climate Week at San Francisco's Exploratorium.

"Anywhere in the world where there is a effort to pass legislation or regulations that reduces the burning of fossil fuels, they are there with their money, with their lobbyist, with their captive politicians blocking it as best they can."

MORE: Trump changes the nation's approach to climate issues on Day 1

Gore, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his work on climate change, spoke to this crowd just like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

But it was Gore, whose energy seemed to resonate most.

"The climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis basically, 80% of it," said Gore who continued, "Right now, the entire continent of Africa, fastest growing population in the world, has fewer solar panels installed than the single state of Florida in the United States of America. That's a disgrace!"

San Francisco's Climate Week includes 1,500 organizations and more than 600 events this week in the city. The largest climate week in all of the United States.

"The climate movement is growing right here in San Francisco," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

MORE: Bay Area researchers hoping to publish environmental inequities report killed by Trump

"So many of the things we were able to do in Congress came from San Francisco," said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

"The solution is what you're doing here at Climate Week in San Francisco. We have got to rise up and change this situation!" said Gore.

The welcome event was held at the Exploratorium which is self-powered with more than 5,000 solar panels on its roof.