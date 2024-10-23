Pair of weekend East Bay sideshows lead to dozens arrested, multiple vehicles impounded, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are giving an update on what happened following a pair of sideshows in the East Bay last weekend.
A CHP surge operation led to dozens of arrests.
On Saturday, 22 people were arrested, 21 cars were impounded and 16 stolen vehicles were recovered, along with four guns.
On Sunday, the CHP also tracked a sideshow group that traveled from Vallejo to Oakland.
Officers arrested two people in Vallejo.
Once in Richmond, officers pursued a car and made two more arrests.
And in Oakland, CHP arrested 16 people and impounded another eight vehicles.