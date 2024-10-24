East Bay cities consider banning vegetation, wood fences within 5 feet of homes to reduce fire risks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Homeowners in Moraga and Orinda could soon be subject to some of the most stringent defensible space rules in the country.

The rules are being proposed by the Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District and would require homeowners to uproot plants, take down wood fencing and remove all other combustible materials within five feet of structures.

"There are many ways to prevent fire hazards. I don't know why they're wasting time to pass this kind of policy. It's ridiculous," said Karen Chang.

Chang told us she strongly opposes the new proposals. She says, if they're enacted, she worries about how much money it might cost her family.

"Not only money, also time. Who has the time, unless it's retired people? But retired people don't have enough strength," Chang said.

The fire district says it's anticipating pushback from some members of the community.

However, Chief Dave Winnacker says keeping the status quo is not an option.

"Even a home that is fully compliant with our current standards continues to have, potentially, a significant amount of combustible material," Winnacker said.

Winnacker says beyond keeping homes and people safe from potential fires, the district's new proposals are also aimed at trying to convince homeowners' insurance carriers to come back into the community.

Orinda Mayor Darlene Gee says this area has been one of the hardest hit amid the ongoing crisis in insurers dropping coverage.

"It was a huge impact. Probably at least a third, if not slightly more, of our residents lost their homeowner's insurance," Gee said.

Winnacker says, if passed by the fire district, the new rules would be implemented in stages probably beginning next June.

In the meantime, he says he and his colleagues remain open to listening to all concerns residents may have.