Residents call for SJ City Council candidate Tam Truong to drop out amid criminal investigation

"How can we let someone with this disgraceful history seek a position of power?" Pilipino Assoc. of Workers and Immigrants said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As one San Jose City Councilmember is being investigated for crimes, a council candidate also faces a legal investigation.

San Jose Police Sergeant Tam Truong faces allegations of fraud and wage theft during his election campaign for a city council position.

The community wants dependable city leaders who hold themselves to high ethical standards, not those surrounded with legal troubles.

Residents who represent various unions, coalitions and associations are speaking out against San Jose City Council Candidate Tam Troung.

"We collectively call upon Tam Truong, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 8, to publicly end his candidacy," Labor Union Strategic Advisor Doug Bloch said.

Truong is a Sergeant with the San Jose Police Department, but has been on administrative leave and has had his officer certification temporarily suspended.

Truong is charged with grand theft for allegedly using his position as a cop to defraud mortgage companies of more than half a million dollars.

The private security firm he owns was also sued over alleged wage theft.

"How can we let someone with this disgraceful history seek a position of power?" Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants said.

"His pending criminal case will make it impossible for him to effectively represent his 100,000 constituents in District 8," Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition's Ruth Silver Taube said.

Troung's campaign office sent us a statement saying this is just a political ploy: "It is clear to the people in our district that these political operatives are targeting me because of my strong stand on safety and because I am demanding greater accountability on homeless spending."

Despite the allegations and loss of key endorsements, like that of Mayor Matt Mahan, Truong is remaining in the race.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office says more than 100,000 ballots are being processed and Truong remains a candidate.

At this point, it's too late to have him removed from the ballot.

"The election still happens, we still certify and there's a winner," Registrar of Voters Public Information Officer Evelyn Mendez said. "The winner, if they want resign they can, if someone wants to recall them, that's a different process. But, the ballots still count and we still certify the election as is with the ballots that already went out."

So at this point, the future of San Jose's District 8 rests in the hands of voters.