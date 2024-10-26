Criminal charge against SJ City Council candidate Tam Truong dismissed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A criminal charge against a candidate for San Jose City Council District 8 was dismissed on Friday.

Tam Truong was previously charged with grand theft for allegedly using his position as a cop to defraud mortgage companies of more than half a million dollars.

The private security firm he owns was also sued over alleged wage theft.

Truong put out a statement declaring his innocence, writing:

"As a police sergeant I always had faith in the criminal justice system. Because I am completely innocent I always knew that this would be the outcome. I want to thank my friends and family who stood by me and most of all my neighbors and supporters in District 8 who never wavered in their support for our campaign for safer streets, to end street homelessness, and to make City Hall work better for all of us."

But Truong is still involved in a civil case involving real estate.

Truong is a Sergeant with the San Jose Police Department, but has been on administrative leave and has had his officer certification temporarily suspended.

Truong is running against Domingo Candelas in the District 8 race.

Despite the allegations and loss of key endorsements, including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Truong remains in the race for city council.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office said earlier this week, more than 100,000 ballots are being processed and Truong remains a candidate.

"The election still happens, we still certify and there's a winner," Registrar of Voters Public Information Officer Evelyn Mendez said. "The winner, if they want resign they can, if someone wants to recall them, that's a different process. But, the ballots still count and we still certify the election as is with the ballots that already went out."