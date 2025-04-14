Fire damages Berkeley nonprofit, prompts evacuations at nearby apartments

An early morning fire in Berkeley damaged a nonprofit and forced dozens of people from nearby apartment buildings.

An early morning fire in Berkeley damaged a nonprofit and forced dozens of people from nearby apartment buildings.

An early morning fire in Berkeley damaged a nonprofit and forced dozens of people from nearby apartment buildings.

An early morning fire in Berkeley damaged a nonprofit and forced dozens of people from nearby apartment buildings.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- An early morning fire in Berkeley damaged a nonprofit and forced dozens of people from nearby apartment buildings.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at the East Bay Media Center on Addison Street, just a few blocks from UC Berkeley.

Dozens of students and families living in the apartment complex right next door to the fire have since been allowed to go back inside.

Everyone ABC7 talked to on scene said their fire alarms never went off, and most woke up to the sound of police banging on their doors, telling them to leave.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Although most neighbors appear to have been allowed back inside of their apartments, the road is still closed off at University and Milva while firefighters remain on scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.