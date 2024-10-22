San Jose leaders to address embattled councilman Omar Torres at Tuesday meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose city leaders are expected to take steps Tuesday to remove embattled councilman Omar Torres from his commission and board appointments.

Torres is under investigation after he was accused of a sexual relationship with a minor and there are growing calls for him to resign.

Mayor Matt Mahan says the options to remove Torres from office are limited.

If he won't resign, a recall election could be held, or if Torres misses five consecutive city council meetings his seat can be considered vacant.

So far, he has missed two meetings.

ABC7 News has reached out to Torres multiple times since the news of the investigation broke but he has not responded.

His attorney spoke to ABC7's media partner, the Mercury News, saying he "has no plans to resign."