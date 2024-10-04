SJ Councilmember Omar Torres served warrant for child sex misconduct: report

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres is the target of a child sexual misconduct probe, according to our partners at the Bay Area News Group.

The Mercury News reports that Torres was detained earlier Thursday and served with a search warrant in connection to a criminal investigation involving sexually explicit material and an alleged relationship with a minor.

San Jose police would only confirm that an investigation is underway involving "a member" of the council, but did not says whether it's Torres, or reveal any details about the case.

They called the investigation "active" and "ongoing."

Torres was elected in 2022 as the first openly gay Latino member of the City Council.

ABC7 News has tried to reach Torres but we have not heard back.

We asked San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan about the investigation.

He declined to comment on the case.

