Iconic 'Full House' home sells for $6 million in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco home made famous by the TV show "Full House" has sold once again.

The property at 1709 Broderick Street sold for $6 million -- $500,000 less than its listing price.

The new owner gets to keep plaster handprints of "Full House" cast members Bob Saget and John Stamos in the backyard.

The actual show was not filmed at the house. That was done in a Los Angeles movie studio.