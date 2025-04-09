26-year-old skier from San Francisco dies from head injury at Tahoe resort

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman died last Saturday at Palisades Tahoe after suffering a head injury.
Ellie Curtis, 26, was a former skiing champion for Dartmouth College and worked for the California Public Utilities Commission.
The commission said in a statement that she cared deeply about protecting the environment and will be missed.
Her death is the fourth fatality at a Tahoe-area resort and the fifth in the Sierra Nevada this year.