26-year-old skier from San Francisco dies from head injury at Tahoe resort

Ellie Curtis, a San Francisco resident and a former Dartmouth College ski champion, has died after suffering a head injury at Palisades Tahoe resort.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman died last Saturday at Palisades Tahoe after suffering a head injury.

Ellie Curtis, 26, was a former skiing champion for Dartmouth College and worked for the California Public Utilities Commission.

The commission said in a statement that she cared deeply about protecting the environment and will be missed.

Her death is the fourth fatality at a Tahoe-area resort and the fifth in the Sierra Nevada this year.