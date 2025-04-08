ABC7's Luz Pena to discuss 2023 near-death skiing accident, recovery on 'The Tamron Hall Show'

NEW YORK (KGO) -- Our very own Luz Pena will be a guest on "The Tamron Hall Show" on Tuesday.
The Emmy-winning reporter will be part of the show's "I Survived" series sharing the story of her ski accident recovery.
Back in February of 2023, Pena had a serious ski accident in Tahoe and was one centimeter from cutting an artery in her leg.
RELATED: ABC7's Luz Pena details near-death skiing accident in Tahoe, thanks 'angels' that saved her life
She was found unconscious and had to undergo multiple surgeries, then re-learn how to walk.
Recently, Pena went back to that same mountain to face it. She posted a video on her Instagram account.
You can see her story on Tamron Hall at 1 p.m. on ABC7.