ABC7's Luz Pena details near-death skiing accident in Tahoe, thanks 'angels' that saved her life

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the last few weeks, we've reported on several serious accidents at ski resorts at Lake Tahoe. One incident involved ABC7's News reporter Luz Pena.

Pena crashed into a tree head-on and was found by her husband and brother-in-law laying on top of a tree well unconscious. Her leg was badly broken and centimeters away from severing a major artery.

She's been off the air for about a month recovering from her injuries.

She shared her experience on social media and spoke on our 4 p.m. show about what happened.

