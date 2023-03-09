Lake Tahoe snow live updates: Winter storm warning issued for Sierra; Heavenly closed Friday

The Sierra is gearing up for another wild few days of winter weather as a storm moves through the region, this time a combination of snow, wind and rain.

Thursday, March 9

11:30 a.m.

Heavenly to close Friday

Heavenly ski resort announced it will be closed Friday due to the incoming atmospheric river storm system. See the resort's full statement here.

11:14 a.m.

No chains required yet on I-80 and Highway 50 to Tahoe

There are no chain requirements in effect for either I-80 or Highway 50 heading to Tahoe as of Thursday morning. For the latest on road conditions, visit Caltrans real-time map here.

8:30 a.m.

Palisades Tahoe warns guests of delays and wind holds due to incoming storm

Although most of the Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows resorts opened this morning, the operations staffed warned guests of possible delays and closues due to the incoming high winds.

In a tweet, they said they currently have "50+MPH winds on the ridgelines with 75+MPH gusts." They also said winds are expected to increase through the day.

8 a.m.

National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for Sierra

The NWS tweeted saying the warning a winter storm warning will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday with anywhere from 2 to 8 feet of snow possible in the area. They said mountain travel is "highly discouraged" with all people in the area to be prepared for chain controls, major travel delays, and possible road closures.

7:15 a.m.

Kirkwood Resort records 8 inches of snow overnight more coming

The resort tweeted that their 24-hour snow total was 8 inches but that more was in the forecast for the evening. Like other resorts, they said guests can expect very high winds and some operations closures/delays as the storm develops.

Wednesday, March 8

12:45 p.m.

City of South Lake Tahoe issues local emergency proclamation for severe winter storms

South Lake Tahoe has issued a local emergency proclamation for the incoming severe winter storms. The city manager of South Lake Tahoe said the proclamation will leverage "all available tools from local, state, and federal resources in response to potential impacts from the forecasted atmospheric river."

9:00 p.m.

Heavenly Ski Resort warns all drivers that chains or 4WD with snow tires are needed to access base areas

The resort said people can expect icy roads at and on the way to their base areas and that chains or 4-wheel drive with snow tires would be needed to get access.

