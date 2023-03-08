South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cristi Creegan details the concerns about the upcoming storms and what visitors need to know before they think about heading up to the mountains.

4 CA ski resorts reach 600 inches of snow this season with more on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Parts of California have seen record-setting snow this year. The statewide Sierra snowpack is 192% of the average right now, the Northern Sierra is at 154%, the Central Sierra is 197%, and the Southern Sierra is at 230% of the average for this date.

The following ski resorts already have more than 600 inches of snow this season.

China Peak: 606 inches

606 inches Boreal: 610 inches

610 inches Sugar Bowl: 605 inches

605 inches Dodge Ridge: 612 inches

There are two other ski resorts in the Tahoe area that could reach the 600-mark after the series of storms that are expected to move through the region starting Wednesday.

Kirkwood: 570 inches

Palisades Tahoe: 591 inches

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab is reporting that "this is the ninth snowiest year since the Snow Lab was built in 1946 and the third snowiest year since 1991 (1995 and 2011 were bigger)."

According to the lab, their snowiest winter had over 67 feet of snow back in the winter of 1951-1952.

There is a Winter Storm Warning up for the Sierra through Wednesday morning as they're expecting an additional 10 to 30 inches of snow.

Later this week, they will get a rain/snow mix.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for Thursday morning through Sunday morning as heavy snow is possible. One to five feet is expected with the heaviest above 7,000 feet.

The snow level will rise later this week as a warm but, strong winter storm hits with an Atmospheric River. This is raising the flooding concern.

Gusty winds will make for difficult to impossible travel.

