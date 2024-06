Lake Tahoe completely full for 1st time since 2019, US officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lake Tahoe is completely full for the first time in five years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While that might be great news for the Lake Tahoe ecosystem, we're learning it could create a bit of a headache for summer visitors.

Higher water levels mean less space on popular Lake Tahoe beaches.

Those beaches will likely feel more crowded this year.