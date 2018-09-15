Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sports
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
NINERS WIN! Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Matt Breida ran for 138 yards and San Francisco's longest TD run in four seasons, and the 49ers bounced back from a season-opening loss by beating the Detroit Lions 30-27.
More Stories
Senzatela, Rockies hold playoff position, top Giants 3-2
Broncos rally past Raiders 20-19 on McManus game-winner
Davis hits slam in 9th but A's again stumble, Rays win 5-4
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Bumgarner, Giants' pen knock Rockies out of 1st in division
Garbers passes for 3 TDs in Cal's 45-23 win over Idaho State
Broncos rally past Raiders 20-19 on McManus game-winner
Marquette King appears to target Jon Gruden in social media post
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
NFL allows Martavis Bryant to play until verdict in suspension appeal
Browns to part with Josh Gordon; source says WR broke team's 'trust'
Gerso Fernandes, Felipe Gutierrez lead SKC in rout of San Jose Earthquakes
Rockies try to avoid sweep versus Giants
A's turn to Fiers to salvage series with Rays
Bauers lifts Rays over A's, who fail to close on Yanks
No. 9 Stanford overcomes slow start to beat UC Davis 30-10
REMATCH ON: Floyd Mayweather says he'll fight Manny Pacquiao
Rams' Marcus Peters fined $13K for Marshawn Lynch tribute celebration
Show More
Get news on the NBA and Warriors here!
Golden State Warriors news
San Francisco Giants news
Oakland Athletics news
San Jose Sharks news
San Francisco 49ers news
Oakland Raiders news