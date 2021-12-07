Want to watch on a bigger screen, well now you can on your favorite streaming device using the ABC7 Bay Area app.
VIDEO: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log without music
HOLIDAY STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How the biggest, brightest Christmas trees in the US look for the 2021 holiday season
- Widmer World Christmas display returns to Pleasanton
- Holiday Heroes returns to Oracle Park to benefit at-risk kids
- Santa Rosa family wins episode of ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
- Holiday shipping deadlines 2021: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery
- 'Magical' holiday lights in SF's Ghirardelli Square brings joy to attendees
- SJ's Christmas in the Park welcomes back guests to beloved downtown event
- Take a drive through this winter wonderland