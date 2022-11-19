LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Thanksgiving just next week, and other holiday celebrations right around the corner, there are a plethora of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit.

Here's a list of some of the events:

East Bay

Magic of Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m.

"The Temple Hill Choir, instrumentalists from the Temple Hill Symphony Orchestra, dancers, and guest performers present a concert of Christmas music for the whole family. Enjoy the lights and music in the concert and the Christmas lighting on Temple Hill grounds. Free tickets provide early entry starting at 5:30 for the 6 p.m. concert start. Those without tickets can enter starting at 5:50. Come early for parking and the best seats. This concert is open to the whole community."

More information about the event here.

Nutcracker Ballet

Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

"Producing and presenting "The Nutcracker" ballet for the very first time in 2010 was a dream come true for Rachel Tan, Director of Rachel's Ballet. Each year since 2010, we have been invited back by the Temple Hill Cultural Arts Committee to perform our FREE full-length Nutcracker ballet. The Temple Hill Symphony Orchestra often provides live music for our ballet. All performances have been "sold out" each year."

More information about the event here.

Holiday Village at Carnegie Park

Friday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

"Join the City of Livermore for a magical evening of Holiday Cheer at Carnegie Park. Like a Hallmark Christmas Movie- only REAL! Holiday Shopping with local vendors, food, fun, and more!"

More information about the event here.

2022 Home for the Holidays Event

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

"Ho, Ho, Ho! Let's celebrate the holiday season by making it merry & bright for deserving children in Silicon Valley. Join us for entertainment, a continental breakfast, arts & crafts, cooking decorating pictures with Santa and more. Dress your best to meet Santa Claus. Receive a raffle ticket for each toy donated to the Toy Drive for a chance to win awesome prizes."

More information about the event here.

Holiday Tree Lighting at Jack London Square

Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:45 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Join us for a FREE Holiday Tree Lighting at Jack London Square located at the plaza near Plank. There will be live entertainment featuring:

Laser shows with snow

Photos with Santa, Frosty and Christmas teddy bear (bring your own camera)

Illuminated LED ballerina

Special performances by 11-time Grammy winner Tony Lindsay, Oaktown Jazz Workshops' Performance Ensemble and The Lyric Performing Arts Academy

This event is free and open to the public.

More information about the event here.

Shop the Hops for the Holidays

Saturday, Nov. 19, Sunday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

"Join us for this family friendly and free entry two day event in Livermore. November 19 and 20th, both days noon to 6 p.m.. Live bands both days. Over 30 vendors to shop from. Brew and food. Games, toys for tots drive, free pics with Santa and Mrs. Clause and more! Come support two amazing causes for our community, toys for tots and supporting small business. The venue now has indoor space too. See you there!"

More information about the event here.

North Bay

Gualala Arts' Winter Wonderland

Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"Gualala Arts' Winter Wonderland is back! Kicking off the celebration, the Festival of the Trees Art Fair will be held Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recorded carols and holiday classics will fill the halls while you shop in a wonderfully decorated arts & crafts holiday boutique full of handcrafted goods, homemade jams, mustards, olive oils, and the like-wonderful gift items to share for the holidays. Be sure to visit Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop for locally homemade cookies, pies and holiday treats!"

More information about the event here.

Santa's Riverboat Cruise

Saturday, Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

"Mr. and Mrs. Claus' tugboat cruise starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 26 at Lind Marine on D Street. The boat will sail south on the Petaluma River past the Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country Petaluma, then will turn north at Shollenberger Park and sail towards the Turning Basin, arriving about 12 noon. The tugboat will dock and Santa will disembark for photos in the River Plaza near Taps!"

More information about the event here.

"Holidays in Healdsburg" Tour

Friday, Nov. 26 - Thursday, Dec. 30

"Sip, savor and stroll charming, historical Healdsburg on a delicious wine and food pairing adventure. As a guest, you are privately seated and served and array of lavish lite bites paired with award winning wines. This delicious four-hour taste discovery promises to be wildly surprising as you learn about the art of wine and food pairing, the area's history, culture and local cuisine. Want to explore the Wine Country in the evening? Start your night with a wine infused cocktail and delectable appetizer on our two hour "First Course" tour often called by locals as Healdsburg's progressive Happy Hour."

More information about the event here.

2022 Winter Open Studios in Sausalito

Saturday, Dec. 3, Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"The Bay Area's premier art destination, the ICB Building in Sausalito, CA, is proud to announce Winter Open Studios. This is a one of a kind event, with 100+ talented artists under one curved roof - painters, sculptors, photographers, filmakers, fiber artists, printmakers, animators, jewelers, and more. Join visitors who flock yearly from as far away as Los Angeles, Washington, Oregon and Montana. You won't want to miss seeing internationally recognized, award-winning artists who love sharing their process with you. Designer's rave: "This is the most happening art scene in the Bay Area. It's all right here."

More information about the event here.

Parade of Lights & Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

"The Downtown San Rafael Business Improvement District invites you to attend the Annual Parade of Lights and Winterwonderland on Shop Small Saturday, November 26th from 1p-5p with a lighted classic car parade at 5:30p. This one-block event will have a Makers Marketplace, Snow Cones, Winter Costume Characters, Carolers, Food Trucks, a Jumpy, Face painting, a Juggler, and Balloon animals! Throughout Downtown San Rafael, there will be an Elf Hunt, Shop Small Saturday merchant treats and discounts, and a Window Decorating Contest! At 5:30, 4th Street will light up with decorated classic cars cruising up and down our Downtown from H Street to Lincoln Ave. This event will be a smaller version of the Annual event traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving (there will be no snow). But it will be sure to fulfill your festive winter holiday activity needs with local treats and laughter!"

More information about the event here.

Winterfest Sausalito

Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 7:30 a.m.

"Sausalito's premier holiday season event. Two days of great activites and events which includes a boat parade and fireworks on Saturday. On Sunday there will be the Jingle Bell 5K Run that starts at 8:30 a.m."

More information about the event here.

Peninsula

Redwood City's "Hometown Holidays" Festival & Winter Carnival 2022

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

"Get in the holiday spirit and join the festivities as Redwood City's Downtown Business Group brings Hometown Holidays, a party to celebrate the holiday season, RAIN OR SHINE! Guests can enjoy a parade, live entertainment, carnival rides, Santa Claus photos, and more! Hometown Holidays, a free, family-friendly event, takes place Dec. 10 starting at 10 a.m. on Courthouse Square, in beautiful downtown Redwood City."

More information about the event here.

Tiburon Holiday Festival

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

"Join friends and neighbors and experience the ultimate holiday celebration as we magically transform our town into a wonderland full of cheer and classic family fun. Visit all our downtown businesses to complete your BINGO card and receive a free gift from the Tiburon Welcome Center. Shop along Main Street while enjoying Specialty Cocktails at our Wine Bars and Restaurants."

More information about the event here.

Holiday Craft at the Reimagine Store

Friday, Nov. 18 - Wednesday, Dec. 21

"Bring your kids along and enjoy some family-friendly fun at our free arts and crafts pop-up! The event will feature card making, snacks, and the chance to win some great prizes with our coloring in contest. See you there! The Reimagine Store is located on the Lower Level opposite of Lucky Brand Jeans."

More information about this event here.

6th Annual Coyote Point Lighted Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

"Deck the Halls and come celebrate with Coyote Point Yacht Club as we present the 5th annual lighted boat parade on Saturday, December 17, 2022. This fun, free, family friendly event starts at roughly 5:30 p.m. - 6:00p.m, with boats parading through the marina and into the channel (exact route will be determined at a later date). Viewing area will be along the levee, and the berm in front of the clubhouse. After the parade, come join us inside the club for festive holiday treats and music, plus some very special guests arriving by boat."

More information about the event here.

Holiday Tea at the Mazza Castle

Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"Enjoy a room-by-room tour of the Mazza Castle. Guests learn the history of the Castle from its building by the McCloskey family following the Great San Francisco Earthquake, to its use as a speakeasy, a barracks in WWII, and some of the mysteries and rumors surrounding the property. Lucky guests may see one of our many ghosts - but don't worry, they're friendly. After the tour, guests enjoy high tea with classic offerings of sandwiches, scones, and sweets. The event lasts 2 hours in total and is for adults only. The Castle is not wheelchair accessible. Tours require walking up and down several flights of stairs. Please, no outside food or drink, no spiked heels, and no pets. The Castle is a non-smoking property."

More information about this event here.

Thanksgiving Bash

Thursday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

"We invite you to join our free Thanksgiving Buffet. You can expect a delicious thanksgiving meal, chocolate fondue, games and fun. Yes, you can bring some food you might want to share but it is absolutely free. There's additional fun including Thanksgiving trivia, Word cloud and Photo booth. We promise this is an event you won't want to miss!"

More information about this event here.

San Francisco

Sweater-Con 2022: San Francisco Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

"On Saturday, Dec. 3, we will be taking over some of the best bars in the city for a jolly 'ol Holiday Pub Crawl complete with cheap drinks, sketchy holiday decorations and even a few gifts for some lucky crawlers. No matter how you celebrate the holidays, throwing back beers, holiday drinks and cruising from bar to bar is something that can be enjoyed by all. Feel free to throw on your best ugly Christmas Sweater, Hanukah-inspired gear or whatever tickles your fancy. Santa Costumes, Naughty Elves and other creative get ups are also welcome. Enjoy awesome drink specials at your favorite Polk Street Bars."

More information about the event here.

San Francisco Youth Ballet's 21st Annual Production of "The Nutcracker"

Saturday, Dec. 3, Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

"This magical, full-length version of The Nutcracker features professional guest artists and the youth talent from the San Francisco Youth Ballet Academy. The dance tells the story of young Clara, who dreams that her gift of a toy nutcracker soldier comes to life. Together Clara & the Nutcracker Prince experience a grand adventure that takes them through an epic battle with the Mouse King to the Sugar Plum Fairy's magical Kingdom of Sweets. This 2-hour production (including a 15-minute intermission) is geared toward families and is a perfect opportunity to introduce young children to this holiday ballet tradition. As always, there will be photo opportunities with different characters after all performances."

More information about the event here.

2022 Balboa Jingle

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"Balboa Jingle is finally back! As 2022 draws to an end, we invite you, your friends, and family to enjoy an afternoon of light refreshments with Sequoia Real Estate's very own Santa Claus and other holiday festivities and explore all that our Balboa Village has to offer. This is an outdoor event, although Santa photos will be held indoors. We are proudly teaming up with the San Francisco Firefighters Toy program to give the joy of gifts to children in need. While photos are free, we kindly ask that a gift is donated to support the toy drive. They are seeking new and unwrapped toys/gifts, such as sports equip.m.ent, arts and crafts supplies, card or board games for children ages 8 through 12."

More information about the event here.

Holiday Pet Pictures with Santa in San Francisco - Nov & Dec

Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

"Ocean Paws by Expert Pet is proud to present a very wholesome event this holiday season. Santa will be in our shop six days! Adorable pets will take a classic picture with our favorite gift giver, Santa Paws. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. all days."

More information about the event here.

Nordic Family Christmas Arts & Crafts (DIY) 2022

Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

"Come join us for some traditional Nordic Family Christmas arts and crafts (DIY), Glgg and Gingerbread cookies! You will make your own arts and crafts, "pyssel", to bring home. This is suitable for all age groups, so bring your whole family and come join us for a fun crafty family day. And news has traveled all the way from the North Pole that Santa will be visiting us, too :) We expect Santa to park the reindeer outside the school around 11 a.m."

More information about the event here.

The Guardsmen Tree Lot Party

Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

"The Guardsmen are excited to invite you to the party San Francisco Magazine calls the "top holiday soiree", the annual Tree Lot Party! Enjoy a hosted bar from 8p.m.-1:30am, dance, mingle and be jolly in what will be the best event of the holiday season! Described as "THE party that everyone talks about for months", The Guardsmen Tree Lot Party brings together San Francisco's glamorous and fun-loving party goers, all to raise funds for over 2,500 Bay Area at-risk youth."

More information about the event here.

Rock the Lot! Classic Rock, Comedy and Craft Beer (2 Nights!)

Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

"We're thrilled to announce our inaugural Rock the Lot! A two-night event featuring classic rock, comedy, and craft beer from your favorite local breweries. Purchase single-day or two-day tickets. The event will kick-off Friday (12/2) with laughs as we feature some of the best local comedians thanks to our friends at Don't Tell Comedy. Saturday night (12/2) will feature live music from local artists including Metalmusil, Stonefish, and Jason Powers. Specialty craft beers will be served each night! Grab that warm concert flannel and come help us celebrate. All proceeds raised go to support at-risk youth."

More information about the event here.

Civic Center Plaza Tree Lighting 2022

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

"The annual Civic Center Plaza Tree Lighting event returns Dec. 7, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.! Add this fun, free, family-friendly event to your holiday calendar! Featuring festive holiday performances, food, music, a toy giveaway for children, and Makers Village DIY activities for kids and adults, you won't want to miss it! The event takes place across from an illuminated City Hall in Civic Center Plaza! The evening also includes "snow" flurries and Christmas VIPs such as elves, and the man-of-the-hour: Santa!"

More information about the event here.

South Bay

Holiday Wreathmaking at Santana Row : D-I-Y Workshop

Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"Holiday season is here! An exciting time of the year for gathering with friends and family to make memories to carry us into the New Year. Join us for wreath making with Briar's Briars Floral Design, where you will be guided through the process of making your own personalized wreath using locally sourced evergreen, and your choice of of ribbon, dried florals, and other locally sourced elements. Seating is limited so invite your friends & family & reserve your spot today!"

More information about the event here.

Daytime Winter Festival Marketplace

Friday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"Start a new holiday tradition and make special memories at Gamble Garden's Winter Festival. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and get into the holiday spirit with these fun activities. Free entry into our holiday raffle -- win great prizes including a Gamble Garden holiday arrangement, potted Gamble Garden chrysanthemums, free classes at Gamble, and more. Also, free admission for children ages 12 and under."

More information about the event here.

Sunnyvale Holiday Lights Ride 2022

Saturday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

"It's the holiday season! Let's check out some neighborhood holiday lights on easy to ride neighborhood streets! Join Bike Sunnyvale and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition on a flat and easy 6 mile bicycle ride around southern Sunnyvale to see colorful light displays. The ride gathers at 6:30 p.m. and departs at 7:00 p.m. from Ortega Park (look for bikes with lights and music). This slow paced ride is suitable for all ages who can ride 6 miles without training wheels in about 1 hour. We will navigate the streets as a slow rolling bicycle bus (we will all stay grouped together) and will occasionally stop for pictures. Please decorate your bicycles with lots and lots of holiday lights and wear bright as well as warm clothing."

More information about the event here.

Saratoga Holiday Wine Stroll Experience

Friday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

"The Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, Village restaurants, and merchants will host their Annual Holiday Wine Stroll Experience. The City of Saratoga will also host Saratoga's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Blaney Plaza. Imagine yourself strolling through the beautiful Historic Saratoga Village, aglow with lights, tasty nibbles available for purchase, and shopping specials, with laughter and holiday music tickling your ears. This enchanted event happens the evening after Thanksgiving! This event sells out yearly, and there are a limited number of tickets, so get your tickets today!"

More information about the event here.

Enchant

Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Jan. 1

"Enchant, Presented by Hallmark Channel, is the world's largest holiday-themed light event, is coming to PayPal Park and marks the first of its kind in the Bay Area. Opening officially Friday, November 25 through Sunday, January 1, the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails."

More information about the event here.

Fantasy of Lights Drive-Thru 2022

Tuesday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

"First presented in 1999, Fantasy of Lights is a spectacular 1.5 mile Drive-Thru extravaganza of holiday lights and displays for the entire family. It is now in its 24th year and has become a cherished holiday tradition. It is bigger, better and brighter than ever before thanks to the transition to environmentally friendly LED displays. The Drive-Thru runs from December 6th-30th, and is closed on December 25th. Tickets for specific time slots (30-minute windows between 6:00p.m. - 9:30p.m.) are required for entry. YOU MUST PURCHASE A TICKET ONLINE BEFORE ARRIVAL, as no tickets will be sold at the park entrance. Each ticket sold is PER VEHICLE, and not per person."

More information about the event here.