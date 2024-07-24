  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Inland heat wave lasts one more day before dramatic weekend cooldown

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
AccuWeather Forecast: Last day of inland heat wave before cooldown
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday is the final afternoon for our three-day inland heat wave.

The hottest cities today will reach 96-101.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures during Bay Area heat wave

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for the Inland East Bay and the South Bay.

Dramatically cooler air will arrive Friday - Sunday.

Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.
This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.
Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.
INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland
Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.

