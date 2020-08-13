abc7 originals

VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?

What is a Flex Alert?

A Flex Alert is a call to conserve electricity during a heat wave when power usage overtakes electricity supply and other challenging grid conditions.

Who issues a Flex Alert?

A Flex Alert is issued by the California Independent System Operator (ISO), a nonprofit corporation that operates the high voltage grid in California and parts of eight western states. The ISO doesn't own the transmission lines or power plants, but tells them when to generates electricity and how much and where it will be delivered. It's regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington. Click here for more information about ISO.

How is a Flex Alert communicated?

Flex Alerts are posted on the ISO website, sent in direct emails and texts to consumers who sign up for notifications. They're also posted to Twitter and other social media platforms.

What can trigger a Flex Alert?

Some reasons may include high peak demand, unplanned power plant outages, fires that cause transmission line overloads, losses or limitations and humid, hot weather and heat storms.

When is a Flex Alert issued?

A Flex Alert is usually issued a day in advance of when conservation is needed. However, grid emergencies can happen suddenly, so if conservation is needed, the ISO a Flex Alert with little or no advance notification.

Click here for more information about Flex Alerts and for some conservation tips from California ISO.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaenergypower outagepower plantconservationabc7 originalsheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Questions and answers about the 2020 census
Here's what goes into creating a COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 Diaries: Bay Area residents share stories during novel coronvirus crisis
COVID-19 Diaries: 4 months into the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
Show More
Hundreds without water as EBMUD crews repair main breaks
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
Lake Fire in SoCal chars 10,500 acres, forces evacuations
SJ businesses can soon operate in parks, plazas, parking lots
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
More TOP STORIES News