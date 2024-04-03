California's Case for Reparations: 'We are history in the making'

Our ABC7 Originals Documentary: California's Case for Reparations uplifts the stories of families who could be repaired by reparations, explores the groundbreaking work of the reparations task force, and examines the package of legislation being proposed, and if there is the political will to pass it.

Our ABC7 Originals Documentary: California's Case for Reparations uplifts the stories of families who could be repaired by reparations, explores the groundbreaking work of the reparations task force, and examines the package of legislation being proposed, and if there is the political will to pass it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California made history in 2020 with the creation of the nation's first state-level task force to study and develop reparations for the descendants of enslaved African Americans. The state made history again in 2023 with that task force releasing its monumental report outlining California's anti-Black policies that extended beyond slavery and the more than 100 recommendations for making the community whole.

This Black History Month, California made history once more as the state legislature became the first in the nation to seriously consider reparations for the descendants of the enslaved.

The ABC7 Originals documentary: "California's Case for Reparations" uplifts the stories of families who could be repaired by reparations, explores the groundbreaking work of the reparations task force, and examines the package of legislation being proposed and if there is the political will to pass it. The documentary also answers the question "Are reparations radical?" by revisiting the successful push for redress by Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII.

MEET THE REPARATIONS TASK FORCE:

Senator Steven Bradford

Dr. Amos C. Brown

Dr. Cheryl Grills

Lisa Holder

Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer

Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis

Kamilah Moore

Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe

Donald K. Tamaki

