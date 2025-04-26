Bay Area LGBTQ+ organizations fear rippling impact if Trump administration defunds 988 hotline

There is mounting concern as the Trump Administration is considering cutting the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

There is mounting concern as the Trump Administration is considering cutting the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

There is mounting concern as the Trump Administration is considering cutting the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

There is mounting concern as the Trump Administration is considering cutting the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is mounting concern as the Trump Administration is considering cutting the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth, operated by the Trevor Project.

"We're talking to 13-year-olds on the phone," said Brad Becker, founder of the LGBT National Help Center. "Is that really what this country wants to do? Is that really what we're about? To demonize and hurt kids that are struggling with their identity and finally starting to come to terms with themselves? And then, when they need to reach out for help, to cut the very lines that are there to help them."

Becker said organizations like his will be left to fill the void if federally funded hotlines get cut off.

"Those calls end up coming to us," Becker said. "Cutting off one organization not only impacts that organization, but also impacts our individual members of the community and all of the other organizations that are trying to be of support."

RELATED: 988 suicide prevention service for LGBTQ+ youth would be eliminated under leaked budget proposal

According to a leaked budget draft, the proposal to defund the services is part of a push to slash overall health spending.

"It really is a scary proposition when we think some of the most vulnerable people don't need these critically needed services," said Tina Aguirre, with Castro LGBTQ Cultural District. "If you are part of the community that's sort of waiting in the wings to maybe protest or send a letter or do whatever, now is the time."

TAKE ACTION: Suicide Prevention: Local resources for those in crisis

The group unveiled a mural Friday night in honor of the lesbian community, at a time when advocates say visibility and action matter.

"To have this mural up feels like a beacon to say to anyone who sees it you exist and we exist," said the mural artist, Tanya Wischerath.

TAKE ACTION: Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues

"This administration cutting off funding to the Trevor Project isn't surprising," said Jen Reck, assistant professor of Sociology and Sexuality Studies at SFSU. "Similar to their attacks on gender affirming care and trans accessibility to public life and gender affirming, it just shows they really don't care about the queer community."

"What this does is just show, we're not going anywhere," Reck added. "So for any homophobes, transphobes that feel like they can erase the queer community, it's just not going to happen."