Suicide Prevention: Local resources for those in crisis

If you or someone you love is in crisis and dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.
SUICIDE PREVENTION RESOURCES:
If you or your child needs help right away, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), call 911, or take your child to the nearest crisis center or emergency department.
How to Help Your Child Cope with Grief
1. Be honest and give accurate information appropriate to your student's ability to understand and wish to know.
2. Provide extra affection and reassurance regarding safety issues as needed. A death may bring up fears about their own health and safety or that of a loved one.
3. Give choices, i.e., "would you like to go to the funeral service?"
4. Listen! When we show we are interested in their thoughts, youth have a lot to say about death and grief.
5. Encourage open expression of emotion through art, poetry and conversation.
6. Share your own grief without overburdening your children. It is OK for children to know that you are experiencing and surviving your own grief.
7. Continue daily routines for your children as much as possible during this time of change.
8. Memorialize, i.e., light candles, create a memory book. Ritual helps us heal.
9. Be patient. Children may take longer than adults to resolve grief. Their processing of it may happen in stages. They often need to ask the same questions over and over.
HOTLINES AND RESOURCES BY COUNTY:
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Crisis Support Services of Alameda County
Website: www.crisissupport.org
Text SAFE TO 20121: Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Support Groups contact Clinical Director: Devah DeFusco, LMFT 510-420-2475
Counseling Services Program: 1-800-260-0094.
Your Life Your Voice
Website: www.yourlifeyourvoice.org
CALL 24/7: 1-800-448-3000
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Contra Costa Crisis Center
Website: www.crisis-center.org
Crisis and Suicide: 800-833-2900
Crisis Text: text "HOPE" to 20121
M-F 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Grief: 800-837-1818
Teen Line
Website: teenlineonline.org
CALL 310-855-4673 TEXT TEEN to 839863
MARIN COUNTY:
Marin County Office of Education: Student Mental Health/Suicide Prevention
Website: www.marinschools.org
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 499-1100
Marin Psychiatric Emergency Services/ Crisis Center: 473-6666
Marin Grief Counseling 499-1195
Buckelew Programs: Suicide Prevention
Website: buckelew.org/
415-499-1100
Marin Mobile Crisis Response Team:
1-415-473-6392 (1-415-473-3344 (TTY)
Psychiatric Emergency Services:
1-415-473-6666
Bay Area Community Resources:
1-415-444-5580
24-7 Marin Suicide Prevention:
1-415-499-1100
NAPA COUNTY
Aldea Children & Family Services
Website: www.aldeainc.org
Call: (888) 99-ALDEA (2532)
Email: info@aldeainc.org
Napa County: Mental Health Crisis Services
Website: www.countyofnapa.org
24 Hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline: (707)-253-4711
Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-843-5200
SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY
San Francisco Suicide Prevention:
Website: www.sfsuicide.org
24- hour San Francisco Comprehensive Child Crisis Line: 415-970-3800
24-Hour Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 800-273-8255
Email: Youth@sfsuicide.org
Paradigm San Francisco
Website: paradigmsanfrancisco.com
Call: 888-220-3466 to speak to a specialist
International: 415 423 7164
Email: info@paradigmsanfrancisco.com
The Trevor Project
Website: www.thetrevorproject.org
Trevor Lifeline: The only national 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention lifeline available at 1-866-488-7386.
Text "Trevor" to 1-202-304-1200 available Monday-Friday from 3-10pm ET / Noon-7pm PT at 202-304-1200.
TrevorChat: Online instant messaging with a TrevorChat counselor. Open daily from 3-10pm ET / Noon-7pm PT.
LGBT National Youth Talkline
Website: www.glbthotline.org
Toll-free 1-800-246-PRIDE (1-800-246-7743)
Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST
Email: help@LGBThotline.org
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
Website: www.sprc.org
Call: (415) 921-8850
Email: pflagsf@gmail.com
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Star Vista
Website: www.star-vista.org
24/7 hotline: 650-579-0350
Text: "BAY" to 741741
Phone (650) 591-9623
Email: info@star-vista.org
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services
Website: www.sccgov.org
Call: 1(800)704-0900
Suicide and Crisis Hotline 24/7: 1(855)278-4204
City of Palo Alto: Project Safety Net
Website: www.psnpaloalto.com
County Crisis Hotline: 1-855-278-4204
Crisis Text Line: text BAY to 741741
SOLANO COUNTY
Solano County: Children, Youth & Families
Website: solano.networkofcare.org
Family and individual resource: PDF
National suicide prevention hotline/veteran's crisis line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1 after dialing)
Solano County Crisis Unit 24 Hour Line (707) 428-1131
Division of Children's Mental Health Services : Phone:707-435-2080
Solano County Crisis Line: (707) 428-1131 & (707) 750-3000, 24hour referral to counseling services
Child Haven Fairfield (707) 425-5744 ext. 114, counseling services for children, parenting classes.
Solano County Mental Health Children's Services (800) 547-0495, referrals to outpatient counseling services.
Successful Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Treatment : (SMART) (707) 784-2220, referrals and treatment for mental health issues, drug and alcohol, parenting and domestic violence issues. Free to all CalWORKS recipients.
SONOMA COUNTY
Buckelew Programs: Suicide Prevention
Website: buckelew.org/
1-855-587-6373
National Alliance on Mental Illness: Sonoma County
Website: namisonomacounty.org
WARMLINE (866-906-6264) Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM
NATIONAL RESOURCES:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
afsp.org/
Out of the Darkness Walks
When you walk in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walks, you join efforts with thousands of people nationwide to raise money for AFSP's vital research and education programs to prevent suicide and save lives.
afsp.org/walk
Suicide Prevention: Local resources for those in crisis
