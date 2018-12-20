Get help contacting your government representatives

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- From gun control to public lands and sanctuary cities to healthcare, Americans across the country want to be heard on issues that play the biggest roles in their lives. Politicians in Washington, D.C. have been elected to represent their constituents in every state across the nation.

Want to tell them how you feel? Here's a complete contact list of California's 52 U.S. Representatives and two U.S. Senators.

Not sure which districts you live in? Click here to search the U.S. House of Representatives directory by zip code.

U.S. Senators



Dianne Feinstein

331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 224-3841

One Post Street, Suite 2450, San Francisco, CA 94104, P: (415) 393-0707

11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 915, Los Angeles, CA 90025, P: (310) 914-7300

2500 Tulare Street, Suite 4290, Fresno, CA 93721, P: (559) 485-7430

Alex Padilla

2500 Tulare Street, Suite 5290, Fresno, CA 93721 P(559) 497-5109 Fax: (202) 228-3864

333 Bush Street, Suite 3225, San Francisco, CA 94104 P: (415) 981-9369 Fax: (202) 224-0454

501 I Street, Suite 7-800, Sacramento, CA 95814 P: (916) 448-2787 Fax: (202) 228-3865

255 E. Temple St., Suite 1860, Los Angeles, CA 90012 P: (310) 231-4494 Fax: (202) 224-0357

600 B Street, Suite 2240, San Diego, CA 92101 P: (619) 239-3884 Fax: (202) 228-3863

112 Hart Senate, Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, P: (202) 224-3553 Fax: (202) 224-2200

U.S. Representatives



Doug LaMalfa (1st District)

322 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3076

Jared Huffman (2nd District)

1406 Longworth Housing Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5161

317 Third Street, Suite 1, Eureka, CA 95501, P: (707) 407-3585

430 North Franklin St.. Fort Bragg, CA 95437, P: (707) 962-0933

206 G Street, Unit #3, Petaluma, CA 94952, P: (707) 981-8967

999 Fifth Ave., Suite 290, San Rafael, CA 94901, P: (415) 258-9657

559 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, CA 95482, P: (707) 671-7449

Kevin Kiley (3rd District)

1032 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-2523

6538 Lonetree Blvd., Suite 200, Rocklin, CA 95765 P: (916) 699-0377

144 Ferguson Rd, Auburn, CA 95603 P: (916) 699-0377

Mike Thompson (4th District)

231 Cannon Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3311

2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, P: (707) 226-9898

2300 County Center Dr. Suite A100, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, P: (707) 542-7182

985 Walnut Ave., Vallejo, CA 94592, P: (707) 645-1888

Tom McClintock (5th District)

2312 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2511

2200A Douglas Blvd, Suite 240, Roseville, CA 95661, P: (916) 786-5560

Ami Bera (6th District)

1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5716

Doris Matsui (7th District)

2311 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7163

501 I Street, Suite 12-600, Sacramento, CA 95814, P: (916) 498-5600

John Garamendi (8th District)

2004 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-1880 Fax: (202) 225-5914

Josh Harder (9th District)

131 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-4540

4701 Sisk Road, Suite 202 Modesto, CA 95356 P: (209) 579 5458

Mark DeSaulnier (10th District)

115 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2095

440 Civic Center Plaza, 2nd Floor, Richmond, CA 94804, P: (510) 620-1000

3100 Oak Road, Suite 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, P: (925) 933-2660

Nancy Pelosi (11th District)

233 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4965

90 7th Street, Suite 2-800, San Francisco, CA 94103, P: (415) 556-4862

Barbara Lee (12th District)

2267 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2661

1301 Clay Street, Ste. 1000-N, Oakland, CA 94612, P: (510) 763-0370

John Duarte (13th District)

1535 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-1947

Eric Swalwell (14th District)

129 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C., 20515, P: (202) 225-5065

3615 Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley, CA 94546, P: (510)370-3322

Kevin Mullin (15th District)

1404 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-3531

1528 S. El Camino Real, Suite 307, San Mateo, CA 94402 P: (650) 342-0300

Anna Eshoo (16th District)

241 Cannon Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-8104

698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301, P: (650)323-2984, P: (408)245-2339, P: (831)335-2020

Ro Khanna (17th District)

513 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2631

900 Lafayette Street, Suite 206, Santa Clara, CA 95050, P: 408-436-2720

Zoe Lofgren (18th District)

1401 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-3072

635 North 1st Street, Suite B, San Jose, CA 95112, P:(408) 271-8700

Jimmy Panetta (19th District)

228 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2861

100 W Alisal St., Salinas, CA 93901, P: 831-424-2229

701 Ocean St, Room 318C, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, P: 831-429-1976

Kevin McCarthy (20th District)

2421 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2915

4100 Empire Drive, Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA 93309, P: (661) 327-3611

Jim Costa (21st District)

2081 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3341

855 M Street, Suite 940, Fresno, CA 93721, P: 559-495-1620

2222 M St, Suite 305, Merced, CA 95340, P: 209-384-1620

David Valadao (22nd District)

2465 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-4695

2700 M Street, Suite 250B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 P: (661) 864-7736 Fax: (833) 284-9090

107 South Douty Street, Hanford, CA 93230 P: (559) 460-6070 Fax: (559) 584-3564

Jay Olbernolte (23rd District)

1029 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-5861

9700 Seventh Ave., Suite 201, Hesperia, CA 92345 P: (760) 247-1815

Salud Carbajal (24th District)

212 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3601

360 S. Hope Ave., Suite C-301, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, P: (805) 730-1710

1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, P: (805) 546-8348

1619 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458, P: (805) 730-1710

Dr. Raul Ruiz (25th District)

2342 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-5330 Fax: (202) 225-1238

81719 Doctor Carreon Blvd., Suite G, Indio, CA 92201 P: (760) 424-8888 Fax: (760) 424-8993

343 S. 8th Street, Suite A, El Centro, CA 92243

445 East Florida Ave, 2nd Floor, Hemet, CA 92543 P: (951) 765-2304 Fax: (951) 765-3784

Julia Brownley (26th District)

1019 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5811

223 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 220, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, P: (805) 379-1779

201 East Fourth Street, Suite 209B, Oxnard, CA 93030, P: (805) 379-1779

Mike Garcia (27th District)

144 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-1956

1043 W Avenue. M4, Suite A, Palmdale, CA 93551 P: (661) 839-0532

27200 Tourney Rd, Suite 300, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 P: (661) 568-4855

Judy Chu (28th District)

2423 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5464

415 W. Foothill Blvd, Ste 122, Claremont, CA 91711, P: (909) 625-5394

527 S. Lake Ave., Suite 250, Pasadena, CA 91101, P: (626) 304 0110

Tony Cárdenas (29th District)

1510 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6131

9612 Van Nuys Blvd., Suite 201, Panorama City, CA 91402, P: (818) 221-3718

Adam Schiff (30th District)

2372 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4176

245 E. Olive Avenue, #200, Burbank, California 91502, P: (818) 450-2900

P: (323) 315-5555

Grace Napolitano (31st District)

1610 Longworth, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5256

4401 Santa Anita Ave, Suite 201, El Monte, CA 91731, P: 626-350-0150

Brad Sherman (32nd District)

2181 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 225-5911

Pete Aguilar (33rd District)

1223 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3201

685 E. Carnegie Drive, Suite 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408, P: (909) 890-4445

Jimmy Gomez (34th District)

1226 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6235

350 S. Bixel Street, #120, Los Angeles, CA 90017, P: (213) 481-1425

Norma Torres (35th District)

1713 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6161

3200 Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 200B, Ontario, CA 91764, P: (909) 481-6474

Ted Lieu (36th District)

236 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3976

5055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036, P: (323) 651-1040

Sydney Kamlager-Dove (37th District)

1419 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-7084

Linda Sánchez (38th District)

2329 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6676

12440 E. Imperial Hwy., Ste.140, Norwalk, CA 90650, P: (562) 860-5050

Mark Takano (39th District)

3403 10th Street, Suite 610, Riverside, CA 92501, P: 951-222-0203

1507 Longworth House Office Bldg., Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2305

Young Kim (40th District)

306 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-4111

Ken Calvert (41st District)

2205 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1986

400 S. Vicentia Ave., Suite 125, Corona, CA 92882, P: (951) 277-0042

Robert Garcia (42nd District)

1305 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-7924

415 West Ocean Blvd Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90802

Maxine Waters (43rd District)

2221 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2201

10124 South Broadway, Suite 1, Los Angeles, CA 90003, P: (323) 757-8900

Nanette Barragán (44th District)

1320 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-8220

302 W. Fifth St., Suite 201, San Pedro, CA 90731, P: (310) 831-1799

701 E. Carson St., Carson, CA 90745, P: (310) 831-1799

205 S. Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90220, P: (310) 831-1799

8650 California Ave., South Gate, CA 90280, P: (310) 831-1799

Michelle Steel (45th District)

1127 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-2415

10805 Holder St., Suite 225, Suite 225, Cypress, CA 90630 P: (714) 960-6483

Luis Correa (46th District)

1039 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2965

2323 N. Broadway, Suite 319, Santa Ana, CA 92706, P: (714) 559-6190

Katie Porter (47th District)

1117 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5611

2151 Michelson Drive Suite 195 Irvine, CA 92612, P: (949) 668-6600

Darrell Issa (48th District)

2108 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P:(202) 225-5672

Mike Levin (49th District)

1626 Longworth HOB Washington, DC20515, P: (202) 225-3906

33282 Golden Lantern Suite 102 Dana Point, CA92629, P: (949) 281-2449

2204 El Camino Real Suite 314 Oceanside, CA92054, P: (760) 599-5000

Scott Peters (50th District)

1122 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-0508

4350 Executive Drive, Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92121, P: 858-455-5550

Sara Jacobs (51st District)

1314 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-2040 Fax: (202) 225-2948

9665 Chesapeake Drive, Suite 455, San Diego, CA 92123 P: (619) 280-5353

Juan Vargas (52nd District)

333 F Street, Suite A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 P: (619) 422-5963 Fax: (619) 422-7290

2334 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-8045 Fax: (202) 225-2772

