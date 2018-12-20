Get help contacting your government representatives

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- From gun control to public lands and sanctuary cities to healthcare, Americans across the country want to be heard on issues that play the biggest roles in their lives. Politicians in Washington, D.C. have been elected to represent their constituents in every state across the nation.
Want to tell them how you feel? Here's a complete contact list of California's 52 U.S. Representatives and two U.S. Senators.
Not sure which districts you live in? Click here to search the U.S. House of Representatives directory by zip code.
U.S. Senators
331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 224-3841
One Post Street, Suite 2450, San Francisco, CA 94104, P: (415) 393-0707
11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 915, Los Angeles, CA 90025, P: (310) 914-7300
2500 Tulare Street, Suite 4290, Fresno, CA 93721, P: (559) 485-7430
2500 Tulare Street, Suite 5290, Fresno, CA 93721 P(559) 497-5109 Fax: (202) 228-3864
333 Bush Street, Suite 3225, San Francisco, CA 94104 P: (415) 981-9369 Fax: (202) 224-0454
501 I Street, Suite 7-800, Sacramento, CA 95814 P: (916) 448-2787 Fax: (202) 228-3865
255 E. Temple St., Suite 1860, Los Angeles, CA 90012 P: (310) 231-4494 Fax: (202) 224-0357
600 B Street, Suite 2240, San Diego, CA 92101 P: (619) 239-3884 Fax: (202) 228-3863
112 Hart Senate, Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, P: (202) 224-3553 Fax: (202) 224-2200
U.S. Representatives
Doug LaMalfa (1st District)
322 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3076
Jared Huffman (2nd District)
1406 Longworth Housing Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5161
317 Third Street, Suite 1, Eureka, CA 95501, P: (707) 407-3585
430 North Franklin St.. Fort Bragg, CA 95437, P: (707) 962-0933
206 G Street, Unit #3, Petaluma, CA 94952, P: (707) 981-8967
999 Fifth Ave., Suite 290, San Rafael, CA 94901, P: (415) 258-9657
559 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, CA 95482, P: (707) 671-7449
Kevin Kiley (3rd District)
1032 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-2523
6538 Lonetree Blvd., Suite 200, Rocklin, CA 95765 P: (916) 699-0377
144 Ferguson Rd, Auburn, CA 95603 P: (916) 699-0377
Mike Thompson (4th District)
231 Cannon Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3311
2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, P: (707) 226-9898
2300 County Center Dr. Suite A100, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, P: (707) 542-7182
985 Walnut Ave., Vallejo, CA 94592, P: (707) 645-1888
Tom McClintock (5th District)
2312 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2511
2200A Douglas Blvd, Suite 240, Roseville, CA 95661, P: (916) 786-5560
Ami Bera (6th District)
1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5716
Doris Matsui (7th District)
2311 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7163
501 I Street, Suite 12-600, Sacramento, CA 95814, P: (916) 498-5600
John Garamendi (8th District)
2004 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-1880 Fax: (202) 225-5914
Josh Harder (9th District)
131 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-4540
4701 Sisk Road, Suite 202 Modesto, CA 95356 P: (209) 579 5458
Mark DeSaulnier (10th District)
115 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2095
440 Civic Center Plaza, 2nd Floor, Richmond, CA 94804, P: (510) 620-1000
3100 Oak Road, Suite 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, P: (925) 933-2660
Nancy Pelosi (11th District)
233 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4965
90 7th Street, Suite 2-800, San Francisco, CA 94103, P: (415) 556-4862
Barbara Lee (12th District)
2267 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2661
1301 Clay Street, Ste. 1000-N, Oakland, CA 94612, P: (510) 763-0370
John Duarte (13th District)
1535 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-1947
Eric Swalwell (14th District)
129 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C., 20515, P: (202) 225-5065
3615 Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley, CA 94546, P: (510)370-3322
Kevin Mullin (15th District)
1404 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-3531
1528 S. El Camino Real, Suite 307, San Mateo, CA 94402 P: (650) 342-0300
Anna Eshoo (16th District)
241 Cannon Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-8104
698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301, P: (650)323-2984, P: (408)245-2339, P: (831)335-2020
Ro Khanna (17th District)
513 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2631
900 Lafayette Street, Suite 206, Santa Clara, CA 95050, P: 408-436-2720
Zoe Lofgren (18th District)
1401 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-3072
635 North 1st Street, Suite B, San Jose, CA 95112, P:(408) 271-8700
Jimmy Panetta (19th District)
228 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2861
100 W Alisal St., Salinas, CA 93901, P: 831-424-2229
701 Ocean St, Room 318C, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, P: 831-429-1976
Kevin McCarthy (20th District)
2421 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2915
4100 Empire Drive, Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA 93309, P: (661) 327-3611
Jim Costa (21st District)
2081 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3341
855 M Street, Suite 940, Fresno, CA 93721, P: 559-495-1620
2222 M St, Suite 305, Merced, CA 95340, P: 209-384-1620
David Valadao (22nd District)
2465 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-4695
2700 M Street, Suite 250B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 P: (661) 864-7736 Fax: (833) 284-9090
107 South Douty Street, Hanford, CA 93230 P: (559) 460-6070 Fax: (559) 584-3564
Jay Olbernolte (23rd District)
1029 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-5861
9700 Seventh Ave., Suite 201, Hesperia, CA 92345 P: (760) 247-1815
Salud Carbajal (24th District)
212 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3601
360 S. Hope Ave., Suite C-301, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, P: (805) 730-1710
1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, P: (805) 546-8348
1619 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458, P: (805) 730-1710
Dr. Raul Ruiz (25th District)
2342 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-5330 Fax: (202) 225-1238
81719 Doctor Carreon Blvd., Suite G, Indio, CA 92201 P: (760) 424-8888 Fax: (760) 424-8993
343 S. 8th Street, Suite A, El Centro, CA 92243
445 East Florida Ave, 2nd Floor, Hemet, CA 92543 P: (951) 765-2304 Fax: (951) 765-3784
Julia Brownley (26th District)
1019 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5811
223 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 220, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, P: (805) 379-1779
201 East Fourth Street, Suite 209B, Oxnard, CA 93030, P: (805) 379-1779
Mike Garcia (27th District)
144 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-1956
1043 W Avenue. M4, Suite A, Palmdale, CA 93551 P: (661) 839-0532
27200 Tourney Rd, Suite 300, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 P: (661) 568-4855
Judy Chu (28th District)
2423 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5464
415 W. Foothill Blvd, Ste 122, Claremont, CA 91711, P: (909) 625-5394
527 S. Lake Ave., Suite 250, Pasadena, CA 91101, P: (626) 304 0110
Tony Cárdenas (29th District)
1510 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6131
9612 Van Nuys Blvd., Suite 201, Panorama City, CA 91402, P: (818) 221-3718
Adam Schiff (30th District)
2372 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4176
245 E. Olive Avenue, #200, Burbank, California 91502, P: (818) 450-2900
P: (323) 315-5555
Grace Napolitano (31st District)
1610 Longworth, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5256
4401 Santa Anita Ave, Suite 201, El Monte, CA 91731, P: 626-350-0150
Brad Sherman (32nd District)
2181 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 225-5911
Pete Aguilar (33rd District)
1223 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3201
685 E. Carnegie Drive, Suite 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408, P: (909) 890-4445
Jimmy Gomez (34th District)
1226 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6235
350 S. Bixel Street, #120, Los Angeles, CA 90017, P: (213) 481-1425
Norma Torres (35th District)
1713 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6161
3200 Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 200B, Ontario, CA 91764, P: (909) 481-6474
Ted Lieu (36th District)
236 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3976
5055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036, P: (323) 651-1040
Sydney Kamlager-Dove (37th District)
1419 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-7084
Linda Sánchez (38th District)
2329 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6676
12440 E. Imperial Hwy., Ste.140, Norwalk, CA 90650, P: (562) 860-5050
Mark Takano (39th District)
3403 10th Street, Suite 610, Riverside, CA 92501, P: 951-222-0203
1507 Longworth House Office Bldg., Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2305
Young Kim (40th District)
306 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-4111
Ken Calvert (41st District)
2205 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1986
400 S. Vicentia Ave., Suite 125, Corona, CA 92882, P: (951) 277-0042
Robert Garcia (42nd District)
1305 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-7924
415 West Ocean Blvd Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90802
Maxine Waters (43rd District)
2221 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2201
10124 South Broadway, Suite 1, Los Angeles, CA 90003, P: (323) 757-8900
Nanette Barragán (44th District)
1320 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-8220
302 W. Fifth St., Suite 201, San Pedro, CA 90731, P: (310) 831-1799
701 E. Carson St., Carson, CA 90745, P: (310) 831-1799
205 S. Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90220, P: (310) 831-1799
8650 California Ave., South Gate, CA 90280, P: (310) 831-1799
Michelle Steel (45th District)
1127 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-2415
10805 Holder St., Suite 225, Suite 225, Cypress, CA 90630 P: (714) 960-6483
Luis Correa (46th District)
1039 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2965
2323 N. Broadway, Suite 319, Santa Ana, CA 92706, P: (714) 559-6190
Katie Porter (47th District)
1117 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5611
2151 Michelson Drive Suite 195 Irvine, CA 92612, P: (949) 668-6600
Darrell Issa (48th District)
2108 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P:(202) 225-5672
Mike Levin (49th District)
1626 Longworth HOB Washington, DC20515, P: (202) 225-3906
33282 Golden Lantern Suite 102 Dana Point, CA92629, P: (949) 281-2449
2204 El Camino Real Suite 314 Oceanside, CA92054, P: (760) 599-5000
Scott Peters (50th District)
1122 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-0508
4350 Executive Drive, Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92121, P: 858-455-5550
Sara Jacobs (51st District)
1314 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-2040 Fax: (202) 225-2948
9665 Chesapeake Drive, Suite 455, San Diego, CA 92123 P: (619) 280-5353
Juan Vargas (52nd District)
333 F Street, Suite A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 P: (619) 422-5963 Fax: (619) 422-7290
2334 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 P: (202) 225-8045 Fax: (202) 225-2772
