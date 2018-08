Take Action: Send us resources Bullying, violence at home or in the workplace, school safety, human rights. We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate some of the biggest challenges in our communities and to also find an ally and get help. These lists will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, here's how you can make a suggestion. Enter name: Email address: Daytime phone: City, State Zip: Comments:

Workplace harassment of any kind should never happen, but when it does, a lot of us don't know what to do. Regardless of industry, profession or gender, everyone should feel empowered to help keep their workplace free of harassment, abuse and inequality. Start with these local resources This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.Rooted in Rights produces videos and social media campaigns exclusively on disability rights issues. They welcome story/blog post submissions where you can share your personal story/perspective, including discussions on #MeToo.The ONLY major museum in the world dedicated solely to championing women through the arts. Located in Washington, DC, the Museum works to inspire dynamic exchanges about art & ideas. TIME'S UP is a unified call for change from women in the entertainment industry for women everywhere. TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund will provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers.GREAT resource guide offering options for both targets of sexual harassment in the workplace and their allies. Founded by two local San Francisco professional women in 2017, out of frustration at the lack of resources.An organization dedicated to fighting for women's equality. They have multiple projects and reports focused on Women at Work, including brochures on knowing your rights.A grassroots arm of the women's movement founded in 1966. Based on feminist ideals, they promote work to eliminate discrimination, lead societal change, and protect equal right of women & girls. They currently have a powerful project titled "Enough is Enough," addressing sexual harassment in the workplace and on the streets, as well as legal challenges to pursuing sexual assault cases and advice for bystander interventions.Federal organization tasked with regulating equality in American workplaces. Their website offers multiple tip sheets, facts, and additional resources on sexual harassment in the workplace.California legal aid organization working toward social justice & equity in partnership with farm workers and all-low wage workers and their families in rural communities across the state.Working to improve wages and working condition for the 14 million people who work in America's restaurant industry.The first academic institution in the country to focus on the intersection of food and labor issues. Multiple publications and statistics regarding sexual harassment in restaurants.Provide legal understanding of options to fight sexual harassment and advocating through the legal system to protect workers.Organization offering trainings, advocacy, and partnerships with companies & government agencies to achieve workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual & transgender employees.Dedicated to women supporting women in the workplace, Lean In has created discussion guides about sexual harassment and provides many options for everyone in the workplace to take action.In response to the #MeToo movement, Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In organization is asking men to commit to mentoring women. You can take the pledge on their website and/or talk about your commitment on social media with the hashtag #MentorHer.MVP Strategies is an organization that provides sexual harassment and gender violence prevention training.A podcast featuring stories of successful multicultural moms managing high powered careers and kids.A book written by Jonathan Sposato, the only angel investor to commit, back in 2016, to ONLY funding female-founded tech companies moving forward.Oakland-based nonprofit, with a network of organizations dedicated to removing barriers to Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) education & tech careers for underrepresented people of color.An international organization providing both national and local resources for many issues, including Women's Rights in the Workplace.A new company offering businesses a confidential platform for employees to address issues of bias, discrimination & harassment in the workplace. They also provide data and insights to companies to systemically improve workplace culture.Oakland psychotherapist Dr. Will Courtenay is known as "The Men's Doc." He created the hashtag #MeTooMaleAlly, asking men to "break the silence that condones the sexual misconduct of some men."Advice and thoughts about the importance of Human Resources Departments addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.Discussions about sexual harassment in the workplace, including tips and "6 Unsung Heroines of Workplace Equality."Released publicly in December of 2017 as an example to other companies.Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.