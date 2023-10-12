Israel at War: Talking to children about violence, war

Talking to your kids about violence and war is not easy. Below you will find a list of vetted resources to help you approach this subject with your children. While this is not a one-size-fits-all situation, we hope you are able to find useful resources to help navigate this sensitive subject.

EVENTS:

Online Workshop - Hosted by Center for Children and Youth

Wed., October 18

7pm-8:30pm PDT

Learn valuable tips on how and why we should talk to children about difficult topics. (Preschool)

VIDEOS:

How aid groups are responding to the Israel-Hamas war, and where to donate

The Israel-Hamas war has left aid groups scrambling to assist those in need. Here's how to help.

Bay Area Jewish school encourages parents to limit social media for kids amid ongoing war

Rabbi Ruben of San Francisco's Jewish Community High School of the Bay is worried the amount of hatred and misinformation on social media will only continue to get worse.

What you should know about talking to your children about the war in Israel

Our New York sister station, WABC, was joined by Dr. John Whyte to discuss how to talk about the war in Israel with children

RESOURCES:

Elementary School Age:

Middle School Age: