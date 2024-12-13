California voucher program offering up to $2,000 toward purchase of e-bike

A statewide incentive program launching next week will offer income-eligible Californians up to $2,000 toward the purchase of a new electric bike.

A statewide incentive program launching next week will offer income-eligible Californians up to $2,000 toward the purchase of a new electric bike.

A statewide incentive program launching next week will offer income-eligible Californians up to $2,000 toward the purchase of a new electric bike.

A statewide incentive program launching next week will offer income-eligible Californians up to $2,000 toward the purchase of a new electric bike.

LOS ANGELES -- A statewide incentive program launching next week will offer income-eligible Californians up to $2,000 toward the purchase of a new electric bike.

The California E-bike Incentive Project aims to tackle pollution and increase access to transportation.

"The e-bike project is the latest incentive program to prioritize equitable outcomes so that low-income residents are not left behind as we move toward a zero-emissions future," according to a press release from the California Air Resources Board.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, submit an online application and have an annual household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. For more details on eligibility, visit ebikeincentives.org.

A total of $3 million will go toward awarding 1,500 e-bikes. Applications can be submitted starting 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Applicants must receive approval prior to purchasing an e-bike to receive an incentive.