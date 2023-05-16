Get help with addiction, substance abuse issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you or a loved one struggle with addiction or substance abuse issues, know you are not alone. We have gathered a list of resources to help you take action by finding a support team or getting information on how to get a loved one care.

For emergencies, including suspected overdose, call 911.

National Opioids Crisis: Help and Resources

Public Health Emergency: "The US is in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic. If you or someone you know needs help, effective treatment is available and can save lives."

Find Treatment Near You

FindTreatment.gov is a product of SAMHSA's Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality (CBHSQ). It is the most comprehensive resource for persons seeking treatment for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories.

Find a treatment program in the Bay Area

StartYourRecovery.org encourages people to find the support they need, or to help their loved ones encourage and support help-seeking. We hope this website is an easy way to learn about substance use and addiction and to determine your next step, whether it's having a conversation, learning more, or seeking professional help.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Call: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) | TTY: 1-800-487-4889

SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. Also visit the online treatment locator, or send your zip code via text message: 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you.

Suggested Resources from SAMHSA:

What Is Substance Abuse Treatment? A Booklet for Families

Created for family members of people with alcohol abuse or drug abuse problems. Answers questions about substance abuse, its symptoms, different types of treatment, and recovery. Addresses concerns of children of parents with substance use/abuse problems.

It's Not Your Fault (NACoA)

Assures teens with parents who abuse alcohol or drugs that, "It's not your fault!" and that they are not alone. Encourages teens to seek emotional support from other adults, school counselors, and youth support groups such as Alateen, and provides a resource list.

After an Attempt: A Guide for Taking Care of Your Family Member After Treatment in the Emergency Department

Aids family members in coping with the aftermath of a relative's suicide attempt. Describes the emergency department treatment process, lists questions to ask about follow-up treatment, and describes how to reduce risk and ensure safety at home.

Family Therapy Can Help: For People in Recovery From Mental Illness or Addiction

Explores the role of family therapy in recovery from mental illness or substance abuse. Explains how family therapy sessions are run and who conducts them, describes a typical session, and provides information on its effectiveness in recovery.