Get help with elder care

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you or a loved one needs help with issues like elder care, elder abuse, exploitation, neglect or mistreatment, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.

Alzheimer's Association of Northern California & Northern Nevada

800-272-3900 (24/7 Helpline)

Leads the way to end Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Bay Area Caregiver Resource Center

(415) 434-3388

(800) 445-8106

Family Caregiver Alliance supports and assists caregivers of adults with chronic or disabling health conditions.

Counties served: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara Counties

Contra Costa Senior Legal Services

925-609-7900

Contra Costa Senior Legal Services (CCSLS) is a private, nonprofit agency that has been providing free legal services to older residents aged 60 or older in the County since 1976. Services provided have helped many stay in their homes, become eligible for and to retain public benefits, to recover real and personal property wrongly taken from them, and to obtain relief from physical, financial, and emotional abuse.

Redwood Caregiver Resource Center

800-272-3900 (24/7 Helpline)

(707) 542-0282, (800) 834-1636

Family Caregiver Alliance supports and assists caregivers of adults with chronic or disabling health conditions.

Counties served: Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma Counties

Institute on Aging

Dedicated to preserving the dignity, independence and well-being of aging adults and people living with disabilities.

(415) 750-4111

SF Human Services Agency: Adult Protective Services (APS)

(415) 355-6700 (24 hours)

(800) 814-0009 (24 hours)

24-hour hotline to report adult abuse and suspicious abusive activity in San Francisco. Calls can be confidential or anonymous. The hotline is staffed with social workers to assess the situation and take the next steps necessary to assist the victim.

Alameda County Social Services Elder Abuse Hotline

(510) 577-3500

1-866-CALL-APS

1-866-225-5277

24-hour elder abuse hotline, assistance with physical abuse and financial abuse.

Santa Clara County Adults Protective Services

(408) 975-4900

Report acts of elder abuse in Santa Clara County to gain help and resources.

Adult Protective Services (APS): Non-Urgent

Non-urgent reports of suspected dependent adult/elder abuse and neglect can be filed here.

Aging and Disability Resource Center (ARDC) of San Francisco

(415)-750-4111

(650)-424-1411

A resource center with 14 locations in San Francisco, accommodating various languages, with services and information to elders on their rights legally, financially, medically and more.

On Lok:

(415) 292-8888

(414) 292-9989 (For Hearing Impaired)

A nonprofit designed to increase the quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families.

National Adult Protective Services and Elder Abuse Hotline

(800) 222-8000

VictimConnect

1-855-4-VICTIM

Information center on what to do when you suspect elder abuse or neglect is taking place.

California Department of Aging

Learn warning signs that an older adult might be experiencing, or at increased risk of experiencing abuse.

If abuse occurred in nursing home, rehab center, care facility or adult day program, contact Long-Term Care Ombudsman CRISIS-line: 1-800-231-4024

California Department of Justice:

Citizen's Guide to Preventing Elder Abuse

What is Elder Abuse? Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness

One sheet on what is elder abuse here.

Wise & Healthy Aging

Learn how to protect yourselves from becoming victims of financial, physical or emotional abuse.

California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform

Fact sheets in English, Spanish and Chinese on a range of topics important to long-term care consumers.

(800) 474-1116

(415) 974-5171

