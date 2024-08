Evacuation orders in place as crews battle vegetation fire in Sunol, CAL FIRE says

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 577-acre vegetation fire at Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads in Sunol on Friday, CAL FIRE said.

Evacuation orders are in place at Sunol Regional Wilderness Preserve and Welch Creek Road, officials said.

Dubbed the Creek Fire, the incident was first reported at 4:22 p.m.

