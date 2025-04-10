Weezer bassist's wife shot by police amid wild CA manhunt for hit-and-run suspect

Author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and booked for attempted murder amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect in an Eagle Rock neighborhood Tuesday.

Author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and booked for attempted murder amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect in an Eagle Rock neighborhood Tuesday.

Author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and booked for attempted murder amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect in an Eagle Rock neighborhood Tuesday.

Author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and booked for attempted murder amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect in an Eagle Rock neighborhood Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES -- Author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and booked for attempted murder amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood Tuesday.

Officers were searching a home in the neighborhood for one of the hit-and-run suspects when they spotted Jillian standing in her front yard next door armed with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers asked her to drop her gun multiple times but she refused and instead pointed the gun at officers, according to the LAPD.

That's when officers opened fire and struck her in the shoulder.

Police said Jillian then ran inside her house. She later came out along with her babysitter and was taken into custody.

She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Jillian was later booked for attempted murder.

LAPD said she was not involved in the hit-and-run.

No officers were hurt during the incident.