Avelo Airlines cuts service from Bay Area hub to operate ICE deportation flights

Avelo Airlines announced that it would shut down its operation hub out of the Sonoma County airport to operate ICE deportation flights out of Arizona.

Avelo Airlines announced that it would shut down its operation hub out of the Sonoma County airport to operate ICE deportation flights out of Arizona.

Avelo Airlines announced that it would shut down its operation hub out of the Sonoma County airport to operate ICE deportation flights out of Arizona.

Avelo Airlines announced that it would shut down its operation hub out of the Sonoma County airport to operate ICE deportation flights out of Arizona.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Avelo Airlines announced just days ago that it would shut down its operation hub out of the Sonoma County airport and instead, be operating deportation flights out of Arizona after it signed an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security.

"I was absolutely taken by surprise, and I would also say this is happening very rapidly."

President of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Lynda Hopkins reacted Wednesday to the low-cost carrier's news, just one year it opened in Santa Rosa.

Avelo released a statement to ABC7 News:

"We realize this is a sensitive and complicated topic. After significant deliberations, we determined this charter flying will provide us with the stability to continue expanding our core scheduled passenger service and keep our more than 1,100 crewmembers employed for years to come."

MORE: Visas being revoked for UC Berkeley, Stanford international students with ties to political activism

Hopkins says she strongly disagrees with the airline's decision to participate in deporting people. She also worries it could have an impact on the local economy.

"A lot of folks are focused on the loss of jobs, but to me the greater impact is the impact to our tourist economy. And, let's be honest, our economy is struggling right now," she said.

In addition to shutting its operation hub, Avelo will be cutting three routes from the airport.

The airline will still offer some flights through Sonoma County, but flight crews will now be based out of Burbank.

Avelo might be scaling back their operations in Sonoma County, but airport officials say despite that they aren't anticipating a big hit.

MORE: Judge calls DOJ's deportation flight submission 'woefully insufficient'

"We'll see a slight decline in our parking and other revenues, but it's going to be very minor. We estimate less than $200,000 and our operating budget is about $12-13 million," said Sonoma County airport president Jon Stout.

Whatever the impact though, for people like Hopkins, the damage is far more than financial.

She says if the airline ever wanted to come back, she would be extremely skeptical.

"I personally would not welcome them back to Sonoma County, and I would join with many of my friends I believe in protesting such a move because I think they've shown where their values are," Hopkins said.

Avelo will officially shut down its operations hub at the airport on May 1.