Visas being revoked for UC Berkeley, Stanford international students with ties to political activism

Some international students studying at UC Berkeley and Stanford are having their entry visas revoked and are being told to leave the country.

Some Bay Area university campuses are on edge following the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign students.

There was fear and concern on Sunday at the UC Berkeley campus, the birthplace of the free speech movement.

"It's just very scary overall," said Cal undergrad Triny Ravindran.

Ravindran is worried about friends who are international students. The university said six Berkeley students had their F-1 Visas revoked by the Dept. of Homeland Security and were told to leave the country this week.

It's believed some students may have been targeted for their political activism involving pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

"It's sadly ironic that this has happened here. People have been silenced for speaking out, literally sent back to where they are from for expressing their right," Ravindran said.

The university told ABC7 News in a statement:

"Berkeley's International Office has been providing international students and others with guidance and information regarding changing federal policies and actions and will continue to do so. Campus officials are committed to doing what they can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law."

"It's upsetting students are having an American dream of studying, and they are not able to do that anymore," said Maricela Martinez, a visiting instructor.

Stanford University learned on Friday that four students and two recent graduates have had their student visas revoked.

A Stanford spokesperson said, "We are not currently aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them."

And at UC Davis, campus officials announced Saturday that the federal government has terminated F-1 visas for a dozen international students and recent graduates.

"The Trump administration has made it clear it will target students based on their first amendment activity," said Zahra Billoo, executive director of The Council on Islamic Relations Bay Area.

CAIR is condemning the student visas being pulled.

"We are continuing to investigate the situation, in touch with student groups and other legal groups in hopes of advocating for these students who are unduly targeted," Billoo said.