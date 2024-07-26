Bay Area mayors respond to Gov. Newsom's order to remove homeless encampments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mayors from Bay Area's biggest cities are responding to Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order that calls on state officials to begin taking down homeless encampments across California.

"I do believe that what the governor has done today is a step forward in the right direction," said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

"I think it's very helpful," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Those same leaders, quick to add though, that the order is in line with work that's already underway.

"We've been doing this work already," Thao said. "Since taking office, we cleared the largest encampment in Northern California, and that is Wood Street."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan who was not available for an interview said in a statement:

"We're eager to work with the state to responsibly and quickly remove encampments from state property in San Jose, especially those adjacent to neighborhoods and in dangerous areas along our freeways and on - and off-ramps. Here in San Jose we're working around the clock to stand up safe, managed placements and require they be used - we appreciate Governor Newsom's order signaling that the state is also ready to solve this crisis with both compassion and urgency."

The mayors say responding to that crisis hasn't been easy.

"Our goal is not to criminalize homelessness. We have offered people shelter and space, and many people are declining the offer," Breed said.

Jennifer Friedenbach with the Coalition on Homelessness, San Francisco called the order troubling.

"The governor is making a statement that is going to crack down on folks and where are they going to go? " she said. "They have nowhere to go, arresting them is not going to solve the issue."

Breed insists that shelter capacity has increased in San Francisco along with supportive services.

She said that the governor's order can help drive more people into them - work she says they'll double down on early August.

"We're excited about what this is going to do and, and we're hopeful we make it so uncomfortable for people that they accept our offer. That's what this is about," Breed said. "This is not just about cleaning and clearing because these are people and they got to go somewhere. But we are going to make them so uncomfortable on the streets of San Francisco that they have to take our offer. That really is the goal of what we're trying to accomplish."

Newsom is encouraging local governments to apply for funding from Proposition 1, which set aside 3.3 billion in funding to address mental health and substance abuse issues

Advocates say Proposition 1 still hasn't done enough to make an impact for those living on streets.