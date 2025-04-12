CA insurance commissioner found to have spent $30K on lavish meals, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just weeks after 7 On Your Side revealed California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara's extensive travel during his time in office, ABC7's media partner The San Francisco Standard has released their own investigation into the commissioner's spending on expensive restaurants - to the tune of nearly $30,000.

Critics' complaints about the lavish meals are multifaceted: Commissioner Lara shared some of these meals with insurance industry bigwigs, who represent the very companies the Department of Insurance is meant to regulate - and at a time when insurance companies are canceling coverage and ceasing new business in the state.

In addition, Lara appeared to be covering the hefty bills at least in part with money from campaign funds from a long-dormant run for lieutenant governor. Per The Standard, Lara has never formally announced a campaign for the position, nor has he taken the steps necessary for a viable campaign. Yet one-third of these dinners were categorized as "campaign meetings."

"It sounds like he's mixing regulation and politics once more," Consumer Watchdog executive director Carmen Balber told The Standard. "Maybe 'shocker' is the wrong word, but it's disappointing. And if this wasn't a campaign meeting, then what is this campaign committee? Nothing more than a slush fund."

7 On Your Side released their own findings into Lara's spending in late March. After sifting through hundreds of pages of records, 7 On Your Side found that the commissioner took at least 46 cross-country and international trips, including at least 11 taxpayer-funded excursions to places like Bogota, Paris, and Toronto. But after more than a month of questioning his office, Lara's staff has been unable to identify the business purpose for nearly all of them.

These trips also caused the commissioner to miss multiple state hearings on the state of the insurance industry in California. The expenses and absences have resulted in state lawmakers calling for increased transparency and possibly an audit.

A spokesperson for Commissioner Lara provided ABC7 a statement, reading in part: "He is laser focused on his job serving Californians as we face unprecedented times and bringing solutions to the insurance crisis."

