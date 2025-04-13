San Francisco's newest park, Sunset Dunes, attracts thousands on Day 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's newest park is officially open, and thousands of people turned out to see it up close. The two-mile stretch of the Great Highway is now known as "Sunset Dunes" and is permanently closed to cars.

But the neighborhood controversy surrounding the new space isn't going away.

"I was skeptical, but I'm loving what's happening," said Tiffany Lyons.

Lyons was one of thousands showing up Saturday to see what San Francisco's newest park was all about.

"This is all about the community. You see how many people are here right now," Lyons said.

The two-mile stretch of the Great Highway, dubbed "Sunset Dunes," is now car-free -- a place for the community to walk, run or bike with the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop.

"It's great. I voted for it. I think it's awesome. it's great to see people using it," said Eric Evje.

"As the park director, you live for moments like this," said San Francisco Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg.

Ginsburg helped cut the ribbon for the official dedication.

"The election happened and now it's a park. We want this park to work for this community," Ginsburg said.

The park's dedication hasn't stopped the battle over its existence. Although San Francisco voters approved Proposition K last year to create the car-free park, many westside voters, like Stephen Gorski, did not.

"It adds so much traffic and pollution to the neighborhood. Now we have all the vehicles that were on the highway, about 10,000 a day," Gorski said.

Gorski and his coalition of neighbors held a driving protest rally, supporting the recall of District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio, who they say failed to engage neighbors before pushing Prop K to a vote. Engardio responded this way.

"I know this park has been contentious for some. But at the end of the day, there's a lot of joy here. We can all work together on things like traffic," Engardio said.

"I think there's a lot of pros and cons, but if it's going to be out here, we should embrace it," said Ann Luk.