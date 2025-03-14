SF's Great Highway is now permanently closed to cars. Here's what happens next

A two-mile stretch of the Great Highway in San Francisco is closed to cars for good, and work to turn it into a park is already underway.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The controversial plan to turn San Francisco's Great Highway into a great park is officially underway.

As of Friday morning, a two-mile stretch of the road is closed to cars for good and crews are already out there working.

Park rangers locked the gates to the portion of the road and later Friday the city will work to do its annual sand removal before the cement median is expected to be demolished.

It's happening between Lincoln Ave. and Sloat Blvd.

Voters paved the way for the park in November when they passed Measure K, which has been causing controversy from the get-go.

Critics of the permanent closure are concerned about the change in traffic flow, going so far as filing a lawsuit this week against the city.

The lawsuit claims Measure K violates state law by permitting an unauthorized roadway closure and for failing to do an environmental impact review.

"On the weekend, it's a mess here," SF resident Julie Fitzgerald said. "When they closed the Great Highway, if you've ever driven 48th or 47th Avenue, it's an absolute mess."

Alex Morales both drives on this stretch of road as well as runs on it when it's closed on the weekends.

"I hope that it's not too much of a bummer for people who live here and that the rerouting of traffic won't be too bad," she said. "There's also Sunset that they can take directly to wherever they need to get to, there's different routes."

As she mentioned, the city is now directing traffic to take Sunset instead.

SFMTA is expected to start upgrading signals, paving and creating safe bike and pedestrian paths to and from the new park on Friday.