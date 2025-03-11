Lawsuit filed in efforts to prevent closure of San Francisco's Great Highway to traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of people gathered Tuesday at an intersection on San Francisco's west side. The group there to hear about a new lawsuit challenging the legality of Proposition K.

Prop K is a ballot measure that was passed by voters last November that would shut down a portion of the Great Highway.

"Prop K proponents in their haste to sneak this on the ballot decided that they were going to ignore the state law," said Richard Corriea.

Corriea led Tuesday's news conference. He believes Prop K violates state law by permitting an unauthorized roadway closure and for failing to do an environmental impact review.

But for many at the gathering, the partial closure of the Great Highway means closing a vital street.

"If you all came out here on a day that the Great Highway is closed and you tried to cross Golden Gate Park going south or going north, it's a nightmare. People can't get around," Corriea said.

A lot of the frustration is also being directed at Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents much of this area and supported Prop K's passage.

In a statement, Engardio told ABC7 News:

"I have confidence in the City Attorney's ability to draft legal ballot measures that go before San Francisco voters. My guess is the court will quickly see this lawsuit has no merit."

However, not everyone out here today thinks that this lawsuit should be filed.

That includes Lucas Lux - who wants to see that portion of the Great Highway closed and a park developed.

"We have extended multiple invites to the leaders of the 'No on K' folks to work together on neighborhood improvements, as well as addressing their concerns around traffic. Their answer is filing lawsuits," he said.

While voters in the city's west overwhelmingly voted against Prop K, city voters overall passed the measure with around 55% of the vote.

Lux thinks this lawsuit is an attempt to undermine the will of the voters.

"In a democracy, voting is how we decide on issues. Especially when we have strong opinions. And for democracy to work we have to honor votes and not try to overturn them through obstructionism," Lux said.

The city attorney's office said they would respond to the lawsuit in court.