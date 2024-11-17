Controversy continues over San Francisco's Prop K, permanent closure of Great Highway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Great Highway was home to a celebration Saturday in the wake of a controversial ballot measure passing to close the road and turn it into a park.

"Today we're having a celebration for Prop K, for everyone who's volunteered and anyone who's just excited about the park and making it permanent," said Heidi Moseson, Yes on K spokesperson.

Voters passed Measure K, better known as Prop K, after months of battling between "Yes on K" and "No on K" camps.

"It's a joyous occasion, because finally, Ocean Beach Park is a reality. And this is a beach, a park for everyone, for families," said San Francisco resident Karen Kreider Yoder.

As part of a city pilot project, the two-mile stretch of road is already closed to vehicles on weekends and holidays. The permanent closure is widely seen as inevitable as coastal erosion continues.

And, tensions also continued at Saturday's rally, with "No on K" supporters still wanting their voices heard, saying the closure is inconvenient and sends too much traffic onto neighborhood streets.

"I understand the result is how you can say the city of San Francisco has spoken, and we lost, however those of us living on the west side of the city, we're against it. I just felt this is unfair," said James who lives in the neighborhood.

There are also rumblings of a recall as people point at District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio.

"If a supervisor cannot represent the voice in his district, it's time for him to, you know, it's time for him to go," said Selena Chu, San Francisco resident.

"I am proud to serve District 4," Engardio said." There is too much divisiveness in San Francisco. Recalling an elected official on one single issue is not helping to bring our city together and move it forward."

And, moving it forward is exactly what's happening. The highway is now in the hands of the Rec and Parks Department.

"Rec and Parks will go to the Coastal Commission, they'll get a permit, and then they will work with the MTA to close the road and do some traffic mitigation efforts," Edgardio said.

As for when the permanent closure will happen, the supervisor said it could be early next year.