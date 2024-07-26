2 dead after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo Co., CHP says

Two people are dead after a car went over a cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- State Highway 1 along the Devil's Slide area in San Mateo County was closed in both directions late Friday morning following a solo vehicle crash that left two people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 11:40 a.m. after the gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels.

Multiple CHP officers, along with other law enforcement agencies and fire crews, were dispatched to the area and closed the road while a CAL FIRE team rappelled down to check on the car's occupants, said CHP spokesman Sgt. Caleb Benefiel.

Both people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was expected to remain closed until at least 1:30 p.m. while a tow truck crew retrieves the car from the cliffside.

