Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Love shouldn't hurt, but domestic violence can happen in any relationship- regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, religion or gender. Everyone has the right to live life free of abuse. These local resources can help.

Psychological abuse is often a precursor to physical and sexual abuse.

Please tell someone if you are answering yes to any of this or more:

AM I BEING PSYCHOLOGICALLY ABUSED?

Does your partner:

Threaten to harm you, your children, your family and/or your pets?

Tell you are worthless and that no one else will ever love you?

Isolate you from your friends and/or family?

Control your behavior and monitor your movements and whereabouts? Tell you that you are crazy?

Demean you in public or in private?

Constantly criticize you?

Blame you for everything that goes wrong?

Stalk you?

Cause you to feel guilt over things that are not your fault?

Threaten to take away your children

If so, your partner may be abusing you. For help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text "START" to 88788 or visit Domesticshelters.org to access professional help.

This list of resources will keep growing, so if you know of an organization we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

La Casa de las Madres: 877-503-1850 (24-Hour Hotline)

La Casa Text Support Line: 415-200-3575 (Mon-Fri during business hours)

lacasa.org

Bay Area Women Against Rape Hotline: 510-845-7273

www.bawar.org/get-help

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

rainn.org/get-help

National Street Harassment Hotline: 1-855-897-5910

stopstreetharassment.org

National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline: 1-866-331-9474

loveisrespect.org

Joyful Heart Foundation

joyfulheartfoundation.org

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Verity Compassion. Safety. Support.

Santa Rosa-based nonprofit working to end sexual violence. Offer a 24/7 Crisis Line at 707-545-7273.

ourverity.org

Department of Defense's Safe Helpline

Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.

safehelpline.org

Community Solutions

Gilroy-based human services agency, with a Crisis Hotline for Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (1-877-363-7238).

communitysolutions.org

Monarch Services

Santa Cruz-based organization offering crisis intervention and prevention services, including a bilingual 24/7 Crisis Line (1-888-900-4232).

monarchscc.org

Rape And Incest National Network (RAINN)

The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Offers many options for support and information.

rainn.org

Rape Trauma Services (Burlingame)

Burlingame-based nonprofit working to eliminate all forms of violence, especially sexual assault and abuse.

rapetraumaservices.org

SafeQuestSolano

Offering a variety of services, training and advocacy regarding sexual violence.

safequest.us

Futures Without Violence - Workplaces Respond Center

Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.

workplacesrespond.org

futureswithoutviolence.org/workplace-safety-equity

Bay Area Women Against Rape (BAWAR)

Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.

bawar.org

