Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Love shouldn't hurt, but domestic violence can happen in any relationship- regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, religion or gender. Everyone has the right to live life free of abuse. These local resources can help.
Psychological abuse is often a precursor to physical and sexual abuse.
Please tell someone if you are answering yes to any of this or more:
AM I BEING PSYCHOLOGICALLY ABUSED?
Does your partner:
Threaten to harm you, your children, your family and/or your pets?
Tell you are worthless and that no one else will ever love you?
Isolate you from your friends and/or family?
Control your behavior and monitor your movements and whereabouts? Tell you that you are crazy?
Demean you in public or in private?
Constantly criticize you?
Blame you for everything that goes wrong?
Stalk you?
Cause you to feel guilt over things that are not your fault?
Threaten to take away your children
If so, your partner may be abusing you. For help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text "START" to 88788 or visit Domesticshelters.org to access professional help.
La Casa de las Madres: 877-503-1850 (24-Hour Hotline)
La Casa Text Support Line: 415-200-3575 (Mon-Fri during business hours)
Bay Area Women Against Rape Hotline: 510-845-7273
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
National Street Harassment Hotline: 1-855-897-5910
National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline: 1-866-331-9474
Joyful Heart Foundation
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Verity Compassion. Safety. Support.
Santa Rosa-based nonprofit working to end sexual violence. Offer a 24/7 Crisis Line at 707-545-7273.
Department of Defense's Safe Helpline
Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.
Community Solutions
Gilroy-based human services agency, with a Crisis Hotline for Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (1-877-363-7238).
Monarch Services
Santa Cruz-based organization offering crisis intervention and prevention services, including a bilingual 24/7 Crisis Line (1-888-900-4232).
Rape And Incest National Network (RAINN)
The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Offers many options for support and information.
Rape Trauma Services (Burlingame)
Burlingame-based nonprofit working to eliminate all forms of violence, especially sexual assault and abuse.
SafeQuestSolano
Offering a variety of services, training and advocacy regarding sexual violence.
Futures Without Violence - Workplaces Respond Center
Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.
futureswithoutviolence.org/workplace-safety-equity
Bay Area Women Against Rape (BAWAR)
Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.
