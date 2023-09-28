Recourses for people living with disabilities

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, roughly 3 million Americans stutter. Stuttering affects people of all ages. While 75% of children recover from stuttering, the remaining 25% who continue to stutter may have it as a lifelong communication disorder.

The federal government defines it as a disorder, but stuttering advocates say it is a disability that significantly impacts their lives.

Taking Action is about supporting all people in our communities. We have a list of vetted resources to help support people with stuttering and provide educational information for those who want to learn more about our diverse disability communities.

Proud Stutter

A Bay Area-based stuttering advocate, Maya Chupkov, hosts her podcast "Proud Stutter" to shift the original narrative around stuttering and generate local awareness on being verbally diverse. In her episodes, she delves into building community, gaining confidence, and her own life experiences having a stutter.

The Stuttering Foundation

For more than 70 years, The Stuttering Foundation has provided online resources, services and support for those impacted by stuttering, reaching more than a million people annually. The nonprofit also supports research into the causes of stuttering.

National Stutter Association (NSA)

Since 1977, the National Stutter Association has worked to educate the public on stuttering, assisted speech professionals, supported research, and advocate against the stigma of stuttering. Their annual convention and self-help support groups build community and provide educational opportunities.

The National Association for Young People Who Stutter (FRIENDS)

FRIENDS is dedicated to empowering youth who stutter, along with their families and clinicians, through conventions, conferences, virtual programming and outreach.

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY)

The Stuttering Association for the Young provides support and advocacy for young people who stutter, ages 3-18. Their programs address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering, while building a community of acceptance and friendship.

Local Disability Resources:

California Foundation for Independent Living Centers (CFILC)

Provides peer support, advocacy, and independent living skills training for people with disabilities, as well as providing referrals for accessible housing and personal assistance.

Community Living Campaign

The Community Living Campaign strengthens and mobilizes individuals and organizations to assure every person's right to live in community. Their strategy is to leverage the power of relationships to improve services and support.

Disability Rights Advocates

Non-profit law firm dedicated to protecting and advancing the civil rights of people with disabilities; advocates for disability rights through litigation, research, and education.

Futures Explored

Led by the choices of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Futures Explored creates equitable access to relevant programs, support, and advocacy.

Golden Gate Regional Center (GGRC)

Golden Gate Regional Center provides services and supports to individuals with developmental disabilities in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center

The center works to provide recreational, vocational, and educational opportunities for people with disabilities through programs and services that encourage self-expression, promote personal achievement, and lead to greater independence.

National Disability Resources:

American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities by promoting equal opportunity, economic power, independent living, and political participation.

American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today (ADAPT)

ADAPT is a national grassroots community that organizes disability rights activists to engage in nonviolent direct action to assure the civil and human rights of people with disabilities to live in freedom.

The Asperger/Autism Network (AANE)

AANE helps people with Asperger's or similar autism spectrum and neurodiverse profiles build meaningful, connected lives. They look to provide individuals, families, and professionals with information, education, community, support, and advocacy - all in an inclusive atmosphere of validation and respect.

Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD)

As the leading nonprofit national organization for individuals with ADHD, CHADD works to provide support/encouragement, information, and resources for both parents and children with ADHD.

The Disability Visibility Project

The Disability Visibility Project is an online community dedicated to creating, sharing, and amplifying disability media and culture.

The Divas with Disabilities Project (DWD)

The Divas With Disabilities Project is a digital movement and community that is committed to increasing the participation and representation of Black and brown women and girls -DIVAS- Dynamic, Illuminating, Victorious, Achieving Sisters with visible disabilities.

Epilepsy Foundation

For more than 50 years, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy by promoting awareness and understanding, advocating for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, and funding epilepsy research and the training of specialists.

Invisible Disability Project

Invisible Disability Project (IDP) is a social/cultural movement and an educational media project that consciously disrupts "invisibility" imposed upon unseen disabilities at the intersections of race, class, gender, and sexuality.

Mobility International USA (MIUSA)

MIUSA is a disability-led non-profit organization that serves to implement innovative programs to empower people with disabilities achieve their human rights through international exchange and development. MIUSA offers partnerships, projects, training and programs centered around advancing the rights of people with disabilities on a global scale.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

National Disability Rights Network (NDRN)

The National Disability Rights Network works in Washington, DC on behalf of the Protection and Advocacy Systems (P &As) and Client Assistance Programs (CAPs), the nation's largest providers of legal advocacy services for people with disabilities.NDRN promotes the network's capacity, ensures that P &As/CAPs remain strong and effective by providing training and technical assistance, and advocates for laws protecting the civil and human rights of all people with disabilities.