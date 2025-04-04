San Jose firefighters responding to building collapse at recycling facility

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose firefighters are responding to a reported building collapse on Friday.

Authorities say firefighters were first called to the 200 block of Leo Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Video from SKY7 shows a roof caved in at a recycling facility warehouse south of Happy Hollow Park & Zoo.

Visuals from SKY7 show the roof caved in at a warehouse in San Jose. KGO-TV

Firefighters say employees are accounted for, but they don't know yet if any patrons were in the building at the time of the collapse. There are currently no reports of injury. Building inspectors, firefighters, rescue personnel and public works officials are all headed to the scene.

No other information was available.

