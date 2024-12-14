Toys for Tots aiming to reach 70,000 gift goal in Alameda Co.

Last year, Toys for Tots donated over 44,000 toys to children in Alameda County. This year, it is hoping to donate at least 70,000.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive has provided grants to Toys for Tots for years. On Friday, we're excited to share that funding will support 5,000 toys right here in the Bay Area.

"The need is huge. You have so many kids out there with families that are asking for their kids to have a Christmas," said Dan Cardenas, Project Coordinator for Toys for Tots.

"The need is closer to 70,000, and it just keeps growing every year," Cardenas said.

We joined them at some of their stops.

"We are here at Disney at the Livermore outlets collecting all the toys for Toys for Tots," said Staff Sargent Nathan Martinez, Marines Toys for Tots coordinator.

"Our store has personally donated between guests and whatnot have donated almost 3,000 toys. Disney store itself has been proud to donate 10,000 toys on top of the 100,000 toys Disney has donated this year," said Amber Guthrie, Disney Store Manager.

Here, customers have been donating for weeks.

I had a few options, so I just thought that she was really pretty. So, I thought a little girl would really like her," said Evelyn Sepulveda, who was donating a gift.

The next stop: Pixar, where hundreds of toys were donated.

"Ages from baby to all the way to teenagers. You know sports, dolls, cars," said Alyssa Wallace, manager for Disney Entertainment, Corporate Social Responsibility.

The biggest need Toys for Tots is seeing is among two age groups: newborns to two years old and teenagers. You can still donate at a drop site or through its website.