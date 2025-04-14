24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Decapitated animal remains found at Fremont train station, police say

Monday, April 14, 2025 7:34PM
FREMONT, Calif. -- Two decapitated animals and bags of entrails were found at the Amtrak Fremont/Centerville Station over the weekend, police said Monday.

The gruesome discovery was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when one of the animals was found on a park bench at the station at 37260 Fremont Blvd.

Another decapitated and eviscerated animal was in one of several bags left next to the bench, according to Fremont police. The bags also contained entrails.

A forensic veterinarian will determine the species of animal, police said.

"At this time, no threats have been identified as being associated with the incident," police said in a news release on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the animals is asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6635 and speak with Sgt Ceniceros.

