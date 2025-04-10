Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a dog, authorities say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A Santa Rosa man arrested last week for allegedly having child pornography is now accused of sexually assaulting a dog.

Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office first arrested 26-year-old Jeremiah Ortega on Thursday in the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue in Santa Rosa. He was released Monday following a court hearing.

Investigators then found videos on Ortega's electronic devices allegedly showing him sexually assaulting a small dog. Detectives identified the dog and the alleged crime scene and Sonoma County Animal Services took the dog for examination.

Deputies arrested Ortega again Wednesday on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor sexual assault of an animal and probation violation.

Ortega was booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in lieu of $77,000 bail. The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon he remains in custody.

Detectives received a tip last June regarding the alleged online sexual exploitation of children.

Detectives on Friday searched a residence in the 800 block of Boyd Street in Santa Rosa allegedly associated with Ortega, who was initially arrested on suspicion of being in possession of child pornographic material, with an enhancement for allegedly possessing an "excessive" amount of it after searching several electronic devices.