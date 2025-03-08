2 women involved in Pittsburg dog-kicking incident charged with animal cruelty, DA's office says

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Two women involved in a dog-kicking incident in Pittsburg last month are charged with animal cruelty, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday.

The 46-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested last week in Oakland after an an extensive search.

Police launched their investigation after video surfaced of the February 19 incident.

Surveillance video showed the two women confronting a neighbor and the three getting into an argument.

Authorities said the argument was about a neighbor accidentally running over a growing plant while backing a vehicle into a driveway.

Police say one of the women pulled out a fake gun causing the homeowner to back away and pick up one of the dogs with him.

Investigators says one of the women then told the other to kick the other dog, which she did, sending the dog airborne.