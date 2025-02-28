Suspects caught on video kicking a dog in Pittsburg neighborhood arrested, police say

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Pittsburg police on Thursday arrested suspects caught on video kicking a dog in a residential neighborhood.

The two suspects were arrested in Oakland Thursday.

Video of the incident which circulated on social media, showed one of them kicking a small dog during a dispute, sending it airborne.

Police say a firearm was involved during the dispute.

It is not clear when the incident happened, but Pittsburg police first reported it on Monday and said they were investigating.

Felony warrants were issued for the suspects.